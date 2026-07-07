The Reason Why Some Modern Tanks Still Rely On Humans To Load Their Main Turret Guns

Tanks have evolved significantly since their inception, and modern main battle tanks are among the most technologically sophisticated land vehicles ever built. Equipped with computerized fire-control systems, thermal imaging cameras, laser rangefinders, and advanced composite armor, they can accurately engage targets miles away while operating in some of the harshest conditions imaginable. Given all that technology, many people naturally assume loading the tank's main gun is also fully automated.

That assumption, however, isn't entirely correct. While some countries, including Russia, China, and Japan have embraced automatic loading systems, some of the world's most capable tanks, including the legendary M1 Abrams, still rely on a fourth crew member to manually load shells into the main turret gun. At first glance, that may seem like an outdated practice from the early 20th century, but some military planners have continued to favor human loaders for reasons that go beyond simply their ability to ram ammunition into the chamber.