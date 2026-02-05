What Makes America's New Prototype M1E3 Abrams Tank So Special?

One of the most prominent recent examples of threats on the battlefield, of course, is the drone. Cheap military drones have become the scourge of multi-million dollar tanks, sneaking their way through gaps in armor and being able to strike weaker spots while being elusive enough to avoid countermeasures. The threats to tanks are very real and growing, but the latest U.S. prototype model, the M1E3 Abrams, proves that tanks are preparing to meet the dangers of 2026 and beyond.

It seems that the military has decided that the route to doing so is to make the model stealthier, lighter (around 60 tons) and more difficult to target, while remaining as powerful and practical as ever and boasting a more efficient hybrid power system.

With military technology, it's often the case that plans in progress get canceled, resources are allocated elsewhere, or evolve into something new as the situation and the associated technology evolves. This has happened with a lot of long-lasting military technology, and especially so with tanks. The Abrams tank was created by Chrysler Defense and first fielded in 1980, a main battle tank of the third generation. Times have changed, though, and the M1E3 is set to be a fifth generation model and a rather different beast. Let's take a closer look at the features the new M1E3 will offer, when it's scheduled to hit the battlefield, and how it will diverge from the models that came before.