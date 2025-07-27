How Cheap Military Drones Became The Scourge Of Multimillion-Dollar Tanks

They started out as simple, inexpensive, compact, and easy to fly gadgets but over time, some drones used by the military have carved out a much bigger role than anyone expected. Built from everyday parts and flown with surprising ease, these drones, known as First Person View, or FPV, have become a serious threat on modern battlefields, especially to the kinds of weapons that once seemed untouchable.

FPV drones are controlled remotely by a pilot who can see everything the drone sees and while they cost as little as $3,000, they are actually responsible for incapacitating significantly more expensive tanks. The FPVs receive a tank's location from a reconnaissance drone, then target and attack the tank, taking out their wheels or tracks. This blitz forces the crew to bail out, leaving the tank vulnerable to large bomber drones. The bombers swoop in to finish the job, reducing the tank to a smoldering heap of scrap metal. When this strategy works as planned, it turns one of the most intimidating vehicles in a military into little more than a scrap heap.

During Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine used FPV loitering munitions to change the battlefield. Ukraine's tactics proved so effective that drone production exploded to meet demand and as of early 2025, the country was manufacturing around 200,000 FPVs every month, a staggering tenfold increase from just a year earlier.