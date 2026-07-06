How Much Has The 2021 Range Rover Depreciated In The Last 5 Years?

Depreciation is an almost unavoidable part of purchasing a new car – that is, unless you own an ultra-rare Ferrari hypercar, or something equally desirable to collectors. In virtually every other case, you'll end up receiving less money for your five-year old car when you eventually trade it in than you did when you bought it from the dealership.

Exactly how much money you can expect to lose varies based on several factors, like how long you plan to keep the car for, its condition, and its make and model. There are some ways you can help minimize depreciation, but some models still depreciate rapidly regardless of your ownership habits. If you own a Range Rover, you can expect to lose a lot more than most other car owners when it's time to upgrade.

Depreciation estimates differ between sources, but CarEdge estimates that a Range Rover will lose 74% of its initial sticker price after its first five years on the road. The 2021 model year Range Rover arrived with a base price of around $93,000, but at the top of its trim range, buyers would have paid north of $200,000 for the privilege of owning one. Even at its base price of $93,350, that means buyers would be losing just over $69,000 in depreciation over five years, based on CarEdge's depreciation estimate. According to KBB's latest data, the average 2021 Range Rover is worth just $34,100.