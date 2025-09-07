This Car Brand Costs The Most To Maintain Over 10 Years, According To Consumer Reports

It seems that wherever you look and whatever you look at is getting more expensive by the second, including new cars and vehicle maintenance. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), Americans spend $800 per year on average when it comes to vehicle maintenance. That includes oil changes, alignments, getting your brakes checked, and other routine vehicle maintenance. While the average may be $800, that just means that plenty of vehicles and brands have average maintenance costs that far exceed that. The team at Consumer Reports recently released research on which brands cost the most for maintenance and repairs over a one to five-year period, a six through 10-year period, and the total cost of the vehicle's maintenance and repairs at 10 years.

The brand that Consumer Reports claims has the highest overall cost for maintenance and repairs over a 10-year period is Land Rover models. According to Consumer Reports, Land Rover owners spend an average of $3,700 on maintenance over the first five years of ownership, they spend an average of $13,750 over the second five years of ownership, and a total of $17,450 on maintenance and repairs over 10 years of ownership. Other luxury brands followed Land Rover with a high 10-year average, with Porsche owners spending $16,000, Mercedes-Benz owners spending $13,100, and Audi owners spending $11,050.