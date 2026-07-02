You're Spending More For YouTube Premium If You Get It Through Apple's App Store

There is no denying that purchasing the Premium subscription right off the App Store is the most convenient option if you have an iPhone. Apple doesn't even allow apps to redirect customers to their website to subscribe, so you'll need to navigate YouTube yourself to sign up. Meanwhile, your account and credit card information is already in the App Store, so it's just a few clicks away. You can also cancel your subscription just as easily (although it's not that hard to cancel on YouTube's website either).

While it may take a bit more effort, it's likely still worth it to subscribe to Premium directly on YouTube's website since it will save you a good chunk of money. Those subscription amounts are per month, meaning you'd pay $191.88 per year for the full service through YouTube versus $251.88 within the App Store. Apple claims the fee goes towards making the App Store safe and covering payment processing, but that's probably not enough of a reason to pay significantly more for most YouTube users.