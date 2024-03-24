How To Cancel Your YouTube Premium Subscription

YouTube Premium has come a long way since the subscription originated all the way back in 2014. Originally known as Music Key, and later YouTube Red, the service has developed into quite the multi-featured subscription plan catered to YouTube enthusiasts. With YouTube Premium, it's possible to completely get rid of ad breaks while watching videos, download videos for offline viewing, obtain higher-quality playback, get premium access to YouTube Music's streaming catalog, and more.

All of that said, some subscribers may not feel like renewing their YouTube subscription, for whatever reason. For one thing, many of the service's features overlap with competing subscription plans, such as Spotify Premium, or even streaming services like Netflix. Additionally, YouTube Premium has gotten several price hikes so far, and it's possible that some don't feel the cost is worth it anymore.

Whatever the case, canceling a YouTube Premium subscription is a simple matter of several steps — though the process differs depending on how the user chose to subscribe in the first place.