This Highly-Rated Samsung Phone Is Way Cheaper Than The Galaxy S26 (And Selling-Out Fast)

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Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra gives tough competition to the likes of the Pixel and the iPhone, but it also has the highest list price, starting at $1,300. If you don't see much value in its S Pen or its fancy new Privacy Display, however, you could always shop for the regular Galaxy S26, which also happens to be one of the best compact smartphones you can buy. Samsung bumped the price of the base model Galaxy S26 this year by $100, with the device now starting at $900, but it does offer twice the storage at 256GB. If you're looking for the best bang for the buck, though, you might want to consider the Galaxy A26.

It sits quite a few tiers below the Galaxy S26 and is not meant to compete with premium offerings from other brands. What it offers, though, is an essential Samsung experience for people who prefer One UI or those who have already dipped their toes in Samsung's ecosystem by purchasing a pair of Galaxy Buds or a Galaxy Watch. Launched at $300, the Galaxy A26 can often be had for well under its retail price.

Currently on Amazon, the Galaxy A26 is priced at $263 and seems to be quite popular with a 4.1-star rating and over 1,100 reviews. Though you can also find a Galaxy S26 at a discount quite often, the A26 is substantially more affordable and checks many of the right boxes.