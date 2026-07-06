5 Harbor Freight Icon Tools You Can Only Buy In-Store
Amid the dozens of brands available at Harbor Freight, a few stand out. Icon is one of the most notable brands in the discount retailer's current range, with its high quality, mechanic-oriented series of tools having been available since 2018. In recent years, the Icon brand's lineup has expanded significantly, and several high profile products have gone viral across social media.
You might have seen reviewers testing out the capabilities of the brand's much-hyped magnetic mat, or perhaps you've been drawn in by comparison tests that evaluate the price and performance of Icon's ratchets against Snap-On. Either way, Icon has certainly made waves with the online community of Harbor Freight enthusiasts.
However, despite that online attention, some of the brand's latest and greatest products are not actually available to purchase on Harbor Freight's website. At the time of writing, these five products all remain in-store exclusives, although some look more likely than others to eventually be made available for online purchase.
Icon 6 Inch Flush Cut Pliers
Browse through the range of electrical pliers on Harbor Freight's website and you'll find plenty of products that can be added straight to your cart, but the Icon 6 inch flush cut pliers are not among them. At the time of writing, these $34.99 pliers are instead only available in-store. Like all the Icon products here, it's still worth checking Harbor Freight's website to see stock levels at your nearest retail location before you go, since availability may be limited in certain locations.
The pliers feature a ¾-inch jaw capacity, and can therefore handle a variety of different sizes of wires, zip ties, or anything else you'll need to cut through. Their grips are made from a nonslip material, while the blades are made from heat-treated steel. Icon covers all of its hand tools with a limited lifetime warranty, which covers any defects in either the material or the construction of the tool.
Icon T10 Professional Comprehensive Diagnostic Scanner
Icon makes no secret of the fact that it benchmarks its products against leading tool truck brands, and in some cases, it also takes heavy inspiration from their product names to boot. The Icon T10 diagnostic scanner is the Harbor Freight brand's version of the Snap-On Triton-D10, but as you might expect, it's far cheaper. Icon sells its scanner for $1,699.99, while Snap-On's equivalent offering carries an MSRP of $6,550.
Buyers of the Icon scanner also receive a free year of Icon's proprietary TrueFix diagnostics software, although after that, a subscription is required. The scanner comes with various accessories, including a USB borescope inspection camera, a wireless 12V battery tester, and OBD-II and DOIP cables. According to the brand, the scanner's 6,300mAh battery should provide up to 8 hours of runtime before it'll need to be put back into its docking station. A one year warranty is included as standard.
Icon G2 1/2 Inch Drive, 12 Inch Standard Ratchet with Comfort Grip
Although a significant number of Icon's G2 ratchets are available to purchase online, some of its latest launches remain in-store exclusives for now. At the time of writing, the brand's ½-inch drive, 12 inch standard ratchet with Comfort Grip is a brand new addition to the lineup, and so it's not yet available to purchase online.
Harbor Freight first introduced the Icon G2 ratchets in 2025, and there are a few key differences between its latest line and the older G1 line. G2 ratchets are designed with sealed heads and feature gears made from nickel-chromium-molybdenum alloy, making them more durable than before. Icon's selection of different sizes and types of ratchet has continually expanded since the launch of the G2 line, and the latest drop in June 2026 adds a further 15 different variants to the range.
One thing that hasn't changed is their competitive pricing, with Icon's G2 ratchets being much cheaper than their Snap-On rivals. The ½-inch drive, 12 inch standard ratchet with the comfort grip handle retails for $54.99. As a bonus, all of the G2 ratchet line is covered by a lifetime warranty.
Icon Heavy Duty Mechanics Roller Seat
With its prominent "Icon" logo embroidered into the cushion, the Icon heavy duty mechanics roller seat looks more premium than similar seats from fellow in-house Harbor Freight brand Pittsburgh. It'll hold more weight too, with Pittsburgh's roller seat able to accommodate a maximum of 250 lbs while Icon's seat has a capacity of 350 lbs.
Then, there are the smaller details: The Icon's integrated parts tray features dividers to keep small items and essential tools within easy reach, while the Pittsburgh's tray is just one flat surface. Add in the additional tool drawer that slots neatly under the seat cushion, and it's easy to see why the Icon seat commands a higher price than the Pittsburgh.
Whether that price is worth it is another question, and will depend on how often you plan on using the seat. The Icon seat retails for $74.99, which is over double the price of its budget rival. However, it's still far cheaper than a similar seat from a tool truck brand like Snap-On. The Icon seat also remains an in-store exclusive for now, while the Pittsburgh seat is available to purchase straight from the retailer's website.
Icon 3/8 Inch Drive, 5 to 100 ft-lb Flex-Head Angle Digital Torque Wrench
Another Icon tool that's designed to rival Snap-On is the ⅜-inch drive, 5 to 100 ft-lb digital torque wrench. It features an LCD screen and an indicator light to let users know at a glance when the desired torque has been applied. It also offers the option to add up to nine preset torque settings into memory.
In an independent test by YouTuber Project Farm, the torque wrench performed impressively well compared to its tool truck competitor. Although it wasn't quite as accurate as the Snap-on tool, the difference was relatively small given the significant price difference between the two. When Project Farm tested the tool in 2025, it retailed for $379, but as of June 2026, Harbor Freight has dropped its price to $359.99.
According to its maker, the torque wrench should be accurate between +/- 2% clockwise and +/- 3% counterclockwise. The tool only needs to swing 5° to start tightening, and its flex-head adjusts 15° for optimal versatility. Readouts are available in ft-lb, in-lb, Nm, Kgcm, and dNm. It's another Icon tool that promises professional-grade accuracy without the tool truck price tag, but it's only available in Harbor Freight stores, and not online for now.