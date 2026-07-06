5 Harbor Freight Icon Tools You Can Only Buy In-Store

Amid the dozens of brands available at Harbor Freight, a few stand out. Icon is one of the most notable brands in the discount retailer's current range, with its high quality, mechanic-oriented series of tools having been available since 2018. In recent years, the Icon brand's lineup has expanded significantly, and several high profile products have gone viral across social media.

You might have seen reviewers testing out the capabilities of the brand's much-hyped magnetic mat, or perhaps you've been drawn in by comparison tests that evaluate the price and performance of Icon's ratchets against Snap-On. Either way, Icon has certainly made waves with the online community of Harbor Freight enthusiasts.

However, despite that online attention, some of the brand's latest and greatest products are not actually available to purchase on Harbor Freight's website. At the time of writing, these five products all remain in-store exclusives, although some look more likely than others to eventually be made available for online purchase.