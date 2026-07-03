14 Of The Weirdest Car Accessories That Serve A Practical Purpose

For traveling salespeople, remote workers, truck drivers, and busy parents, the car often serves as a secondary office or a private break room. Trying to type a quick email on a laptop balanced awkwardly on your knees or balancing a heavy deli sandwich on your lap can quickly lead to back strain or even accidental spills. It's also uncomfortable to type with your hands at awkward angles since there's not enough space. This is where steering wheel tray tables come into play. These rigid yet lightweight attachments are made to temporarily clip directly onto the bottom of your steering wheel when the vehicle is parked, instantly creating a flat, stable surface that can be used for multiple purposes.

Some of these steering wheel tables even have extensions on the side that let you use a mouse, converting your vehicle into a mini work setup. They may also be slim enough to slide into a seat pocket or the car's boot when not in use. There are several gadgets that make it easy to work in your car, and the steering wheel tray is definitely one of the more useful ones. The Xergur car steering wheel tray is one such accessory that adds quite a bit of utility to your car. A unique aspect of this particular tray is that, along with attaching to a steering wheel, you can also use it in the rear seat by hooking it onto the front seat's headrest using the included accessories. So the next time you have an important meeting, or an assignment due while waiting for your kid at school, you no longer have to look for a nearby cafe to work from. Simply pull out your laptop and get to work in your car!