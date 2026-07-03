14 Of The Weirdest Car Accessories That Serve A Practical Purpose
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Gadgets and accessories have become common in pretty much every car nowadays. There are wireless car chargers, Apple CarPlay adapters, and myriad other MagSafe accessories we recommend for iPhone users. Apart from these cool tech gadgets that add functionality, there are several other accessories that can make your life easier or provide added comfort when driving for long hours. We decided to look for some of these accessories that naturally fit into your car and can be used regularly. These are lesser-known items that may appear to be rather weird at first glance, but they serve a practical purpose in everyday life.
Some of these are useful car dashboard accessories that serve a unique purpose, while others can make long road trips safer and more comfortable, or even help you maintain your car's interiors in the long run. Notably, we've also included objects that aren't sophisticated gadgets or don't have any technology or circuitry. Some of them are just simple plastic molds that slot into certain sections of the car to serve a specific, practical purpose. From silly French fry and nugget holders that let you snack more easily to an inflatable bed that can provide a much-needed siesta to your fellow passenger on a long road trip, here are some of the silliest car accessories that serve a practical purpose.
French fries and dip holder
Anyone who has ever tried to keep a cardboard container of fast-food French fries steady in their lap when in a car, all while trying not to spill ketchup onto their jeans, knows exactly how stressful it can be. If you often find yourself in that situation, fry and sauce holders create a stable, dedicated cavity for your food. This significantly minimizes movement and helps avoid the messy clean-ups associated with rogue fries or overturned dipping containers slipping under the seats.
All you have to do is slip the container into the groove and eat away in peace. Whether you just entered the drive-through or you're a passenger on a long commute, these holders are more than useful. The Suaden French fry holder and sauce cup set provides an excellent example of how you can eat with ease even in your car. It features a fries box container designed to slide directly into standard vehicle cup holders, accompanied by mounting clips for your favorite dipping sauces. This specific setup turns your dashboard into a hands-free fast-food station! Interestingly, you can also 3D print a fries holder for your car at home if you want a more customized version.
Car steering wheel tray
For traveling salespeople, remote workers, truck drivers, and busy parents, the car often serves as a secondary office or a private break room. Trying to type a quick email on a laptop balanced awkwardly on your knees or balancing a heavy deli sandwich on your lap can quickly lead to back strain or even accidental spills. It's also uncomfortable to type with your hands at awkward angles since there's not enough space. This is where steering wheel tray tables come into play. These rigid yet lightweight attachments are made to temporarily clip directly onto the bottom of your steering wheel when the vehicle is parked, instantly creating a flat, stable surface that can be used for multiple purposes.
Some of these steering wheel tables even have extensions on the side that let you use a mouse, converting your vehicle into a mini work setup. They may also be slim enough to slide into a seat pocket or the car's boot when not in use. There are several gadgets that make it easy to work in your car, and the steering wheel tray is definitely one of the more useful ones. The Xergur car steering wheel tray is one such accessory that adds quite a bit of utility to your car. A unique aspect of this particular tray is that, along with attaching to a steering wheel, you can also use it in the rear seat by hooking it onto the front seat's headrest using the included accessories. So the next time you have an important meeting, or an assignment due while waiting for your kid at school, you no longer have to look for a nearby cafe to work from. Simply pull out your laptop and get to work in your car!
Car seat gap filler
There's a dark, frustrating dimension inside every vehicle, where if you drop something small, you've got to be prepared never to find it again. It's that narrow, hard-to-reach gap between the front seats and the center console. Drop a smartphone, a credit card, a loose coin, or a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones down there, and you're looking at a frustrating retrieval process that involves scraping your knuckles against exposed metal seat rails. Turns out, there's a clever solution that you can get for just $12. The Hiseanllo car seat gap filler is one among several such products that can be inserted into the gaps between the seats and center console to prevent items from falling into them.
This particular variant includes two units, so you can use one on each side. Since these are simple TPU molds meant to be inserted into gaps inside your car, all you have to do is use some force to push them into place. There are cutouts for the seatbelt buckle, and the size is suitable for most cars. The next time you drop an important item, you no longer have to put in the effort to look for it under the seat and pull your hair out trying to find it.
Car cleaning gel
If you spend a lot of time eating in the car or you often park in dusty environments, you'll find that the interior of your car can get dirty rather quickly. From crumbs and oily stains to tiny debris from nearby construction sites, getting rid of it involves scrubbing for a while and then using a different tool to get the grime out. Well, what if you could save all that time and instead use a car cleaning gel? There are more than a dozen brands that sell these gels in different colors and sizes. Essentially, they all work the same way. Simply remove a cleaning gel, like the Pulidiki car cleaning gel, from its container and press it onto your car's dashboard, cup holders, and any other areas where you see dust.
Roll it around for a while and wait for the dirt and grime to collect on it. Small particles of dust stick to the cleaning putty, so the surfaces inside your car become cleaner. Thanks to the nature of the gel, you can even press it into small crevices or tight spaces where it would otherwise be difficult to clean. Notably, these cleaning gels and putties have a short lifespan since they're no longer useful once they become too dirty. So after several uses, depending on how dirty it becomes, you'll have to get a new one. Thankfully, it costs about $8, which is quite reasonable.
Inflatable car mattress
How many times have you been on a road trip where you're not driving, so you're probably bored and sleepy? If you can remember a lot of such instances, it's time to invest in an inflatable car mattress. This mattress goes on the rear seat of the car, converting a surface that's designed for two or three people to sit on into a single bed that's just large enough for a fully grown adult. While it's definitely nice for a quick nap, kids are going to love the fact that they can sleep for a bit in the car whenever you stop for a quick break. Another use case for an accessory like this is that you can convert your vehicle into a mini hotel room where you can crash for the night.
Finding a good place to sleep can be challenging, especially when you're in unfamiliar areas or remote regions. If you're camping with a group, there's a chance there won't be enough room for you in the tent. In such scenarios, all you have to do is inflate the bed and get a good night's rest. The Onirii inflatable car mattress is comfortable, has a built-in pillow, and is easy to install. If you're wondering how you're going to inflate the bed, the brand provides an electric pump that connects to your car's 12V socket. If you drive an SUV or a large pickup truck, this can be a good investment, depending on how much you love your sleep!
Memory foam seat cushion
Driving for long hours can get tiring, especially if you're on a road trip or you commute to and from work every day, and your route involves a lot of traffic. Instead of sitting on your car's default seat that's probably giving you a backache, it's time to switch to a more ergonomic solution. While there are several cushions out there, the U-shaped cutout on the Everlasting memory foam comfort cushion helps with better spinal alignment, leading to fewer back issues over time. While the cushion itself provides adequate support, the outer cover is also worth mentioning.
It's breathable and made of a soft material that makes it comfortable to sit on for long durations. The best part is that once you return home or reach your workplace, you can carry the cushion with you and use it on your office chair or dining chair for the same level of consistent comfort throughout the day. If you have a desk job where you spend your entire day in front of a computer, and you then drive for a bit more, having a high-quality cushion that gives your back additional support can make a noticeable difference.
Cowboy hat holder
If you thought some of the accessories mentioned so far were absurd, wait till you see the Yuoyar cowboy hat holder. Wearing cowboy hats in the summer is rather common. Not only are they a fashion statement, but they're also a great way to shield yourself from harsh sunlight. The biggest issue, though, is storage. You can't simply throw your hat in the back seat if you have other passengers. Placing it in the boot can also make it hard to reach when it's time to exit the vehicle. Well, Yuoyar and a few other brands offer a simple solution — a wire cowboy hat holder that mounts to the headrest of the driver's or co-passenger's seat.
This simple accessory costs $10 and serves no other purpose than keeping your hat in shape. It has more than 1,100 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.4, which makes it a fitting addition to a list of wacky items that serve a useful and practical purpose. The open nature of the wire accessory also allows you to hang your suits, coats, and other attire when driving.
Rechargeable LED flare light
You definitely don't want to be in a situation where your car has broken down in the middle of nowhere, and you have nowhere to go. Asking for help can also feel far-fetched if you're in a remote location. For situations like these, we recommend always carrying a flare light or any other form of emergency lighting in your car. Among dozens of other options, the Ecoangel rechargeable USB road flares stand out for their functionality. Unlike a standard LED lamp, the Ecoangel set comes with three pucks that can independently emit light. There are nine flashing modes on the lights that you can use when during emergency.
Since there are three discs, you can use one to alert other drivers, one to illuminate the bonnet and engine bay while checking for the problem, and another to find important tools and items inside the car. The pucks are rechargeable and magnetic, so you can snap them onto your car's exterior. They're definitely worth having in your vehicle at all times.
Car cane
The car cane is a popular accessory that's often underrated, especially when you consider everything that it has to offer for about $20 for a pack of two. It's a four-in-one tool that acts as a support handle for the elderly, a flashlight, a seatbelt cutter, and a window breaker. While the last three functions are self-explanatory, the first feature is the major highlight of this accessory. It's specifically made to provide older adults with additional support when getting into and out of the car.
It slots into the door's locking mechanism and provides an extra handle that one can use to make their way out of the car. It works universally with all vehicles and can bear a load of up to 350lbs. Of course, the extra features are also nice to have in case of an emergency, and the fact that you only need to keep a single tool in your car is a bonus.
Anti-theft steering wheel lock
Carjacking and vehicle theft are becoming more common, with burglars coming up with innovative methods and techniques to steal your vehicle. Owing to this, a single line of defense may feel insufficient. Adding an additional layer of security is never a bad idea, especially if it's going to deter burglars from stealing your car. A steering wheel lock is one such solution, since it prevents the steering wheel from turning even if someone manages to unlock and enter your car.
So even if a thief breaks in and successfully starts your car, they will need to get through another layer before they can drive away. Now that will hopefully deter them from stealing your car in the first place, or buy you enough time to realize what's happening and call the cops. The Tevlaphee car steering wheel lock is a good starting point. It's a universal solution, so you can adjust its size based on the size of your car's steering wheel.
Car lip balm holder
This is pretty much exactly what the name suggests. Sure, there are a bunch of compartments already inside a car that are big enough to house chapsticks, lipsticks, and lip balms. However, Vodolo thought it was important to create a dedicated lip balm holder that attaches to your car's dashboard. It definitely makes it easy to reach your lip balm, especially if you have a lot of items in your car's glovebox or other storage compartments. You get two in the box, so you can either use them for lip balm and lipstick, or you can store two separate lip balms for you and your partner.
As weird as it may sound, using lip balm can be important for many to prevent chapped lips. So being able to access it quickly right before getting out of the car or reaching out for a lipstick just before a meeting is convenient.
Car sun visor extender
Wearing sunglasses while driving is common, especially during the day or when the sun is shining directly through your car's windshield. However, some people may find it uncomfortable to wear them for long periods, especially if they're not used to it. So, what if your car itself had the equivalent of sunglasses instead of you wearing them? That's exactly what brands that make polarized sun visors are aiming to provide. The Veharvim rollable sun visor attaches to the top of your car, just above the windshield.
When it's too sunny, all you have to do is roll it down, and your eyes will immediately breathe a sigh of relief. When it's not needed, simply tug on it, and it will roll back into place. This visor is available in multiple sizes, so get the right one depending on the height and width of your windshield.
Clip-on fan
While air conditioners in cars are powerful, they sometimes distribute air unevenly throughout the cabin. Specifically, rear-seat passengers and pets often end up in warmer areas. If you face this issue in your vehicle, you can attach portable clip-on car fans to give your passengers targeted airflow. These clip-on fans attach directly to the headrests, grab handles, or air vents.
The best part about these fans is that they're compact and portable. While you're not using it as a clip-on fan in your car, you can even clip it to your work desk or carry it on a beach vacation for some respite from the heat. If you're looking to buy one, the Hotsales portable fan is one option available. It has four speeds with 360-degree rotation. This helps direct airflow more effectively to rear-seat passengers. You can either run it on battery power or connect it to your car's charging port via USB-C.
Side mirror rain visor
Driving in the rain is already a difficult task, especially because both the front and rear windshields are constantly covered with water droplets. Using windshield wipers helps clear the water and improve the driver's visibility, but the side mirrors unfortunately don't have wipers attached to them. That's a concern, since these side-view mirrors are critical when changing lanes or making turns, and not having a clear view of the traffic behind you isn't ideal.
While several new cars have innovative vehicle safety features, such as mirror defoggers to help with better visibility in the rain, there's very little you can do if you have an older car or the lower trim of a newer vehicle. If you don't want to stop your car and manually clean the mirrors from time to time, mirror rain visors are small add-ons that clip on top of each mirror. They prevent raindrops from accumulating on the mirror, making it easier to maintain visibility while driving.