5 Of Home Depot's Best July 4th Deals For 2026

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July 4 is hands down one of the best times of the year to shop at Home Depot. Sure, the store already has plenty of tools, outdoor gear, appliances, and home improvement gadgets available all year round, but the holiday sale is when a lot of big-ticket items become much easier to justify buying.

This year feels even bigger, too, with America celebrating her 250th birthday. So between organizing barbecues, setting off fireworks, or joining a parade, Home Depot's Fourth of July deals are also a good excuse to finally grab the tools and upgrades you've been eyeing for months now that the prices are down. You might even consider it a way of celebrating the holiday in and of itself.

Home Depot has a ton of discounted products, though, and finding the best deals can be a daunting task. That's why we've done the dirty work of scrolling through the deals to select some Home Depot finds that are actually worth the spend. From a grill that customers say has lasted them for years to a ceiling fan that'll help you survive the sweltering days ahead, here are some of the best Independence Day deals at Home Depot.