5 Of Home Depot's Best July 4th Deals For 2026
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July 4 is hands down one of the best times of the year to shop at Home Depot. Sure, the store already has plenty of tools, outdoor gear, appliances, and home improvement gadgets available all year round, but the holiday sale is when a lot of big-ticket items become much easier to justify buying.
This year feels even bigger, too, with America celebrating her 250th birthday. So between organizing barbecues, setting off fireworks, or joining a parade, Home Depot's Fourth of July deals are also a good excuse to finally grab the tools and upgrades you've been eyeing for months now that the prices are down. You might even consider it a way of celebrating the holiday in and of itself.
Home Depot has a ton of discounted products, though, and finding the best deals can be a daunting task. That's why we've done the dirty work of scrolling through the deals to select some Home Depot finds that are actually worth the spend. From a grill that customers say has lasted them for years to a ceiling fan that'll help you survive the sweltering days ahead, here are some of the best Independence Day deals at Home Depot.
Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Considering how long refrigerators can last, most people will buy a fridge once and then be done with it. But maybe your needs have changed, and that old fridge just isn't cutting it anymore. In that case, this Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator is worth taking a look at this holiday season. Originally listed at $3,199, this model is now available for $1,899.
The 41% discount alone is pretty compelling, but if the price doesn't convince you, the features that come with this Samsung Bespoke refrigerator might. The biggest selling point is the space. This model has 29 cubic feet of capacity, giving you more room to stock up on groceries. It also comes with a Dual Auto Ice Maker that makes regular cubed ice and spherical ice. There is also an Inner Beverage Center with an internal water dispenser and a built-in AutoFill Water Pitcher. The pitcher even has an infuser, so you can add fruit or herbs to flavor your water.
Another useful feature is the FlexZone Drawer. With five adjustable temperature settings, the middle drawer can switch from refrigerator to freezer and then back. This allows the fridge to adapt to your changing needs, whether you are prepping for a party, making room for the week's groceries, or keeping extra drinks cold for guests. It's not a small fridge, though: at 70 inches tall, 35.75 inches wide, and 34.25 inches deep, you'll want to make sure that it'll fit through your doorways and hallways on the way in — and that you have enough room in the kitchen.
DeWalt Max Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit
If you're building a tool collection from scratch, buying tools one by one can get expensive pretty quickly. That is what makes this DeWalt 20-Volt Max Lithium-Ion 6-Tool Cordless Combo Kit a pretty good bargain. Buying all six tools separately would run you close to $1,550. As a kit, the regular price is $899, and the Fourth of July sale brings it down to $499, a 44% discount and $400 in savings.
This kit comes with a ½-inch hammer drill/driver, a ¼inch impact driver, an oscillating multi-tool, a reciprocating saw, a 6-½ inch circular saw, and a 4-½ inch grinder. It also includes one 20V Max 5.0Ah battery, one 20V Max 2.0Ah compact battery, and a charger. Together, that gives you a pretty solid foundation for many DIY projects you'd want to tackle around the house, including some big home renovations.
Home Depot claims that the kit comes with a contractor bag, but some customers have claimed theirs arrived without one. Thus, you may want to budget for a toolbox sturdy enough to store and transport all of these tools in one go.
Hampton Bay Lillycrest 52-inch Outdoor/Indoor Ceiling Fan
A ceiling fan can be a smart way to keep things cool without relying on AC, letting you beat the heat and save on your electricity bill. And one of the top-rated options at Home Depot, prized for both practicality and looks, is the Hampton Bay Lillycrest 52-inch Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan. It's currently selling for $99 instead of the original $124 retail price, saving you $25. It might not be the biggest discount, but it's still a welcome saving on an important household addition.
The Lillycrest has a tropical-style design with palm leaf-inspired blades, so it feels especially fitting for a patio, though it can work indoors, too. It's wet-rated and has heavy-duty ABS plastic blades, so it should endure the occasional blast of sideways rain. Functionally, it keeps things pretty simple. The fan has a three-speed reversible motor, a pull chain, and an included downrod. However, you can do a flush mount install if you prefer.
It is light-kit adaptable, but it does not come with a light. If you need both airflow and overhead lighting in the same spot, you can add a compatible universal light kit separately. It also does not come with a remote, since it operates with a pull chain, but you can also add a universal remote. Just note that the fan speed needs to be set to high with the pull chain before using a remote.
Kamado Joe Classic Joe II 18-inch Charcoal Grill
Sometimes you see a good deal, but read through the reviews, and immediately start to wonder if the retailer is trying to clear out a defective product. That is not the case with the Kamado Joe Classic Joe II 18-inch Charcoal Grill. If anything, the reviews are reason enough to snap this one up quickly. Many owners are still raving about theirs, almost 10 years in.
To be clear, this is not really for someone who only grills once or twice a year. For that, gas grills are more convenient and far easier to use. However, charcoal grills tend to give you that smoky flavor many cooking enthusiasts are really after. And the $1,299 (down from $1,499) Classic Joe II in particular gives you a lot of range. You can use it for low-and-slow smoking (owners have reported 20-hour slow roasts on a single bag of charcoal), high-heat searing, roasting, baking, or even pizza, thanks to its ceramic build and egg-shaped kamado design.
Of course, the ceramic build means that this is not a lightweight backyard gadget you'll want to move around often. The grill weighs well over 200 pounds, and Home Depot lists its dimensions at 48 inches high, 46.5 inches wide, and 28 inches deep. It often takes two people to assemble, so you may want to build it close to where you plan to keep it.
Shark Rocket Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner
On our ranking of major vacuum brands from worst to best, Shark lands on the good side, and this Shark Rocket Bagless Washable Filter Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a pretty good example of why. It might not be the flashiest vacuum on the market, but it handles the basics well, and right now, it's available at a 50% discount, bringing the price down to $99.99.
This particular Shark vacuum is a corded unit. While not as convenient as cordless vacuums, corded units generally have better suction and offer uninterrupted cleaning since you don't have to worry about battery level. This bagless Shark Rocket has a 25-foot cord and works on both hard floors and rugs, with a washable filter. It also has swivel steering, which helps it maneuver furniture and tight spots.
It's not the lightest stick vacuum out there at just over 8 pounds, but it's still easy enough to carry from room to room. It also converts into a handheld vacuum, which is useful for cleaning couches, stairs, and other spots where crumbs and pet hair tend to accumulate. It comes with a crevice tool, a contoured nozzle, a dust brush, and a pet hair tool. But keep in mind that it's a fairly simple vacuum. It doesn't come with flashy extras like headlights or a self-cleaning brush roll, and it doesn't stand upright on its own, though it leans and lies flat wherever you set it down. Even so, it remains a solid, budget-friendly option.