5 Upgrades That Make The Toyota Corolla Feel Less Basic

If you ask someone to picture in their mind the blandest, most appliance-like car in existence, the most likely response you'll get is a Toyota Corolla. It's right up there with the Tesla Model 3 and Nissan Rogue in terms of forgetfulness, a car so ordinary that it might as well be a refrigerator on wheels. But ordinary doesn't mean devoid of character; as any gearhead will tell you, any car can be full of life, provided you treat it well and aren't afraid to have fun with it. Of course, throwing parts at it certainly helps, too.

That leads us into the next debate: What kind of parts could you possibly throw at a Corolla of all things to enhance that character? While it may seem counterintuitive, let's first start off with what exactly a Toyota Corolla is — don't worry, this'll make sense.

A Corolla is an extremely affordable urban-oriented compact car. In fact, it's one of the most affordable cars on the market today. It's what you get if you're a college student who needs wheels immediately, or a broke salaryman in the city with a car-centric commute. In other words, it's fundamentally a small, no-frills machine. Of course, you can get fancier ones with hybrid powertrains and AWD, but it's still a far cry from even a mid-tier performance car — at least, a non-GR Corolla is. But it doesn't have to be.

The goal here is to work off this philosophy to enhance what the Corolla already has, rather than turning it into something it's not. This isn't a project car, so there will be no engine swaps or massive turbos here. We're keeping it simple and going with balanced, effective upgrades that preserve the car's character. Let's dive into it.