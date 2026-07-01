5 Cheaper Weed Eaters That Outshine Milwaukee's In Value

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The weed eater is a staple of outdoor yard maintenance. This is a trimming tool that gets in close to cut around flower beds, mailbox posts, and a wealth of other features that interfere with the natural straight line cutting of your lawn mower. There's a lot to debate over whether a gas or battery-operated yard tool is better for your specific needs, but it's also true that plenty of great options exist in both camps when it comes to lawn mowers, chainsaws, and weed eaters too.

One solid choice, which remains consistent across a broad range of tool options, is the Milwaukee Fuel model. Milwaukee's Fuel-badged tools go above and beyond the standard M12 and M18 systems. They generally feature brushless motors as a rule and include other enhancements throughout to offer a great user experience. The Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16-Inch String Trimmer delivers a peak of 1.76 horsepower, producing the equivalent of a 31cc gas engine. It's 9.9 pounds without a battery attached and offers three cutting speeds with a variable speed trigger acting as a nuanced control to manage the exact output you need (and a top speed of 6,200 RPM). The trimmer is available from Home Depot with a bare tool price of $299 and it's optimized for use with a 12.0Ah battery, making this among the tools you might consider using with the largest power packs available. In its kit configuration ($499), you'll get one of these batteries and a charger alongside the weed eater. There's a lot to like about this model, but plenty of alternatives come in at lower prices and deliver similar experiences.