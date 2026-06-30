5 Of The Best Harbor Freight Deals Happening Now Through July 4th Weekend
With the Fourth of July upon us, many Americans are celebrating the occasion with backyard barbecues and fireworks displays. For retailers, however, the holiday is prime time for major discounts, both online and at brick-and-mortar stores. That list includes the family-owned hardware retailer Harbor Freight, which has officially announced a full list of July 4 markdowns that could tempt any DIYer into a sale.
The retailer's Red, White and Blue Savings event includes items from several of Harbor Freight's many notable in-house brands. Per the company, the sale will feature markdowns up to 33% off retail prices and will be active through July 5, 2026, while supplies last.
Most of the deals are available online, but a couple of products can only be bought in-store, so check before shopping. Here's a look at a few of the best sales we found during Harbor Freight's July 4 sale.
Pittsburgh 2000 lb. Low-Profile Transmission Jack
Harbor Freight Tools has become a go-to place for automotive DIYers and professionals to shop for car jacks, thanks in no small part to brands like Daytona and Pittsburgh being in-house exclusives. Both of those brands, of course, also make more specialized jacks, and when it comes to Pittsburgh, Harbor Freight is featuring one such jack in its Red, White & Blue savings event.
The featured jack is Pittsburgh's 2000-pound Transmission jack, which typically retails for $379.99. If you shop during the July 4 sales event, you can get it for just $279.99, ranking it among the biggest markdowns you'll find, and thus a legit deal for anyone in need.
The Pittsburgh jack boasts a wishbone design to provide even lower-profile abilities, and is fit with an adjustable-tilt saddle, 3-inch easy-roll casters, and a swivel pump handle for repositioning in tight spaces. It also has a lift height range between 7-¹⁄₁₆-inches up to 31 inches. Users have largely been impressed with the jack as well, with many claiming it more than met their needs, even as some questioned its weight capacity claims and durability. Be warned, though, that this is marked as in-store only, so various delivery terms don't apply — you just have to go and get it at your local Harbor Freight.
U.S. General Series 3 Roll Cab
There are lots of options when it comes to storing your tools, including chests, kits, and boxes, so picking the right one can be hard. Price will invariably play a part in that decision for most of us, and if you're looking to get a little bang for your tool storage buck, Harbor Freight has a good deal during on a rolling cabinet made by its proprietary brand U.S. General.
If you're unfamiliar with the brand, U.S. General tends to rank well among the biggest brands in the tool cabinet market. We're listing the brand's Series 3 Tool Chest on this list despite the fact that its sale price is just a $20 reduction from its typical $379 cost, because, well, any price reduction is worth noting for a rolling cabinet from such a well-respected brand. The 27-inch rolling chest boasts 10,900-cubic inches of storage space, a 1,200-pound weight capacity, seven individual storage drawers, and a durable powder coat finish.
This product has also earned a 4.8-star rating from Harbor Freight shoppers, who largely praise it for its design and quality at the price point. Some shoppers complained about the drawer locking mechanism, but the vast majority seem to be happy with it.
Bauer 20V Cordless Brad Nailer
Raise your hand if you need a new brad nailer. If you didn't raise your hand, you may not know what a brad nailer is or how it differs from a finish nailer. A brad nailer is useful if you're working on the interiors of your home, so it's a tool worth getting acquainted with. It can help you secure in-room finishing touches like trim and molding that require brad-style nails.
You can buy this 20V model from Bauer for $79.99 as part of Harbor Freight's holiday sale, down from $119.99. To get the discount, you have to apply one of Harbor Freight's coupons, which cuts $40 off the final price and is valid through July 5.
To be clear, that price does not include either a lithium-Ion battery pack or a charger, so you'll want to take that into account if you don't have Bauer 20V batteries around already. If power is not a worry, this Bauer nailer comes with a 105 brad capacity cartridge and purports to drive up to 60 18-gauge fasteners per minute when needed. It also weighs in at about 5.7 pounds, making it easy to handle for most users.
Pittsburgh 10 Ton Portable Hydraulic Equipment Kit
If you work in the automotive sector, a hydraulic equipment kit comes in handy. This is especially true if you spend any time working with or shaping a vehicle's frame or metal parts. For that lot, this Pittsburgh kit is worth a look, and through July 5, you can get it for just $189.99, which means an $80 discount from its typical retail price of $269.99.
You get 10 tons of hydraulic power via a heavy-duty pump fit with a cushion-gripped handle for comfort. The device's all-steel construction ensures it will be durable enough to help you straighten or reset most panel dents and bends. Per Harbor Freight, this kit and its accessories may also help you level machinery within its set weight parameters. It comes with a handy carry case, and it doesn't require a power source to function.
The pump complies with ASME-PASE standards and was rated 4.6 stars by real Harbor Freight shoppers. Note that Harbor Freight has labeled this an "Oversized Item," so it can't be shipped to Alaska or Hawaii.
Hercules 1-1/8 in. Hex Breaker Hammer
If smashing brick, stone, and concrete into tiny little bits is part of what you do on the job or for DIY projects, operating heavy-duty equipment like a breaker hammer tends to come with the territory. Of course, those items tend to be pretty expensive too, and even as this Hercules 1 1/8-inch Hex Breaker Hammer is hardly cheap at $529.99, it's still $120 off compared to its usual price of $649.99.
This hex breaker also boasts one of the better user ratings of the items listed too, with shoppers awarding it 4.7 stars. The bulk of those users claim it's a first-rate tool for breaking up all manner of backyard and worksite materials, even as a small number commented on its durability and overheating.
Few users complain about a lack of power for this corded Hercules breaker, with the brand equipping it with a 15-amp motor pushing 58 joules of breaking power and 1,000 bpm (blows per minute), plus extra vibration control. If you need a breaker, this sales price may be hard to beat. You'll have to look for it at your local Harbor Freight, though, as it's marked as "in-store only."