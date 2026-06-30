5 Of The Best Harbor Freight Deals Happening Now Through July 4th Weekend

With the Fourth of July upon us, many Americans are celebrating the occasion with backyard barbecues and fireworks displays. For retailers, however, the holiday is prime time for major discounts, both online and at brick-and-mortar stores. That list includes the family-owned hardware retailer Harbor Freight, which has officially announced a full list of July 4 markdowns that could tempt any DIYer into a sale.

The retailer's Red, White and Blue Savings event includes items from several of Harbor Freight's many notable in-house brands. Per the company, the sale will feature markdowns up to 33% off retail prices and will be active through July 5, 2026, while supplies last.

Most of the deals are available online, but a couple of products can only be bought in-store, so check before shopping. Here's a look at a few of the best sales we found during Harbor Freight's July 4 sale.