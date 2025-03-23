Will Harbor Freight Deliver? Yes, And Here's How Much It'll Cost You

If you've ever set foot inside one of Harbor Freight's many brick and mortar stores, you know the family-owned retail company likely has a tool in stock for any job you might encounter at home or on the worksite. You might also know that Harbor Freight owns many of the bigger brand names adorning the tools on display in store.

The problem is, of course, that not everybody can make their way to their local Harbor Freight outlet the moment the need arises. So, like many other retailers, Harbor Freight has sought to limit the loss of those sales by operating an online storefront. And yes, the existence of Harbor Freight's online retail outlet means that the company will, in fact, deliver items purchased there to your home. Interestingly enough, however, the company does not currently offer a buy-online and pick up in store option, and it would seem it also doesn't offer an option to buy an item in-store for home delivery.

In any case, any purchase made through Harbor Freight's web store will ship directly to your home, and many will do so via a fairly reasonable flat rate shipping fee of just $6.99. At that price, most items are expected to ship and arrive within 5 to 7 business days. If that is too long to wait, you can also opt for Express Shipping, though the cost of that will vary depending on the size and weight of the item ordered.

