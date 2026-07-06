Why Do Some Cars Make Popping Noises?

It's a running meme by now that the second you take your car to the mechanic, it refuses to make those same bad sounds you were hearing on the road. While a lot of those are hard to place, that pop from the exhaust is relatively easy to pin down, mostly because it's often pretty loud. You can also identify the cause once you know what to look out for.

The most common explanation for a pop is some of the fuel finding its way into the exhaust and burning up there, when it's supposed to do so in the cylinders. Several reasons contribute to them happening. One of these could be a crack or maybe a loose joint somewhere along the exhaust system. This leads to air slipping into the pipes, which then ends up lighting any leftover fuel. Things get worse with a worn spark plug or coil that can cause fuel to leave one or more cylinders, which then pops further down.

Sometimes the oxygen sensors malfunction too and tell the car's computer to add more fuel than the engine needs, relative to the air. Timing can create problems as well. Some cars quietly change how they feed fuel when you coast, and if the mix is too rich, you get those little pops. Just remember that not every pop is trouble. For instance, after a long drive, the exhaust can tick and pop on its own as the metal cools and shrinks.