Catalytic Converter Thefts Are Surging, And These Are Cars Being Targeted

Nobody ever wants to have their car broken into, and historically, assuming thieves didn't make off with your entire car, they'd most likely be looking for a quick score, stealing something from inside like a stereo deck or whatever else they could find lying around the interior. These kinds of break-ins still happen, which is why not leaving valuables in your car is one of the top tips for preventing theft in the first place.

Unfortunately, there are other "valuables" on a car that cannot simply be removed each time you park. Wheels and tires have long been a target for theft, with locking lug nuts being one tool to ward off would-be wheel thieves. But in recent years, there's been another kind of automotive crime that might be even more costly and harder to prevent — catalytic converter theft.

Catalytic converter theft in America is not a new phenomenon. This crime first became widespread back in the late 2010s and rose exponentially in the early 2020s – enough to make governments take notice and to spring up a whole industry dedicated to protecting catalytic converters, which are both valuable to thieves and vital to modern automobiles. For a couple of years, it seemed like these things were helping to bring thefts down. Now, though, catalytic converter thefts are surging once again – and as before, there are certain vehicles more likely to be targeted, including both large pickup trucks and fuel-sipping hybrids alike.