What Happens When A Torque Converter Goes Bad?

Torque converters serve as the crucial link between traditional automatic transmissions and a car's engine. If you're not up to speed on how torque converters work, here are the basics: A torque converter resembles a big metal bagel placed within a transmission's bellhousing. That bagel is cut in half — the top half is meshed with the transmission, and the bottom with the engine. As the engine spins, it rotates the torque converter's components, which in turn rotate the transmission fluid inside, like a washing machine. That spinning fluid then spins the parts on the other half, thus spinning the gearbox. In short, a torque converter is a device that uses spinning fluid to transmit power from the engine to the transmission.

But what happens when one fails? There are actually quite a few signs of such a problem, but they all center around odd gearbox behavior. These include gear slippage, loss of throttle response, and inconsistent acceleration, among others. Complete failure will, of course, mean the car has no drive at all, given how the torque converter connects the engine and transmission.

Assuming it is a bad torque converter, expect a pricey repair. Not only are they complex parts that require specialist tools and knowledge to work on, but servicing one requires dropping the transmission — not a quick job. That leaves us with two questions, then: How do torque converters fail in the first place, and what are the warning signs that it's on its way out?