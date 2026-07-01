The Clever Physics That Makes Modern Supercars So Quick

It's a question that plagued car designers for over a century: How do we make a car go faster? Instinctually, one would assume that you could throw horsepower at it until you achieve the numbers you want, but that only works to a point. After all, the definition of "fast" extends beyond just how hard a car accelerates and the top speed it can hit; otherwise, supercars would more closely resemble drag cars. Rather, what makes a supercar quick is a combination of two elements: power-to-weight ratio and grip.

Power-to-weight ratio influences how quickly the car can get up to speed and how easily it maintains that speed, while grip reflects how well it holds to the road and is influenced by elements like aerodynamics and tires. Combine both elements, and presto, you have a car that's fast on the straights and maintains speed through the corners. A fast supercar, by design, will have a lower power-to-weight ratio than your average car, as well as aero parts like functional front and rear wings, a rear diffuser, and wide tires to increase grip. All that, combined with sophisticated systems and a modern, stiff chassis, makes up the recipe for most supercars today outside of certain specialized machines like the Caterham Seven — which, for all its greatness, is remarkably one of the worst cars ever in terms of aerodynamic efficiency.

Of course, the actual physics behind it all are far more nuanced than that. For instance, how do weight and power determine a car's speed, beyond the obvious "more power is more fast?" Likewise, how do large tires, aerodynamic devices, and a low center of gravity help carry that momentum?