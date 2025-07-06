How Powerful Is The World's Largest Piston Engine And What Is It Used For?

Picture a large-displacement piston engine in your mind. Perhaps the first image to come up is an engine you'd see in construction equipment, like the 20-cylinder quad-turbo 6.5-liter powerplant from a Caterpillar 797F mining truck. That engine powers a truck capable of carrying up to 400 tons up quarry hills, with torque figures that put even the most powerful big rigs to shame. And it produces 4,000 gross hp on top of all that, about twice as powerful as many of the world's most powerful hypercars. Well, the engine we're showcasing here is approximately 27 times more powerful than that, and it rests in the bellies of some of the highest-tonnage self-propelled objects ever built. It's the Wärtsilä RT-Flex96C inline-14 cylinder, the largest and most powerful piston engine on Earth.

Measuring the horsepower of this giant is tricky. Initially, it was rated at "just" 108,920 hp at 102 rpm, though modern brochures list it at 114,800 hp at 102 rpm. This massive powerplant doesn't sit inside an engine room so much as it is within an engine hangar. When installed, the RT-Flex measures more than four stories tall and reaches a maximum of 120 RPM, acting as the beating heart of the vessels it powers. The Wärtsilä inline-14 primarily propels ultra-large cargo ships and tankers, with its maiden deployment in 2006 being aboard the Emma Mærsk, a vessel capable of transporting 11,000 20-foot cargo containers roughly 50% faster than comparable ships of its time. Let's explore the cavernous depths of this incredible marvel of engineering that has literal rooms inside the engine block.