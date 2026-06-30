Here's Where You Can Find The Fastest Speed Limit Sign In The World
Abu Dhabi is one of the most generous counties on Earth when it comes to speed limits, with two highways — the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (E22) and the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road — boasting a speed limit of 100 mph or 160 kph until recently. Unfortunately, the government reduced the top speed on these roads just this year in an effort to increase safety, cutting the top speed by 12 mph or 20 kph to just 87 mph or 140 kph, which is still mighty fast and just slightly higher than the fastest speed limit in the US.
There are only two other places where you can go faster. The first is Germany's Autobahn, which is famous for having no speed limit. However, this 8,000-mile network is not a free-for-all — it has several sections where speed limits apply. There's also an 81-mph (130 kph) recommended speed for most of the Autobahn, though that's more of a guideline than a rule. Drivers rarely hit that speed, especially with increasing fuel costs across Europe, with many instead preferring to cruise along at 60 mph (96 kph).
Aside from Germany, another jurisdiction that has no limit on some roads is the Isle of Man. 30% of the roads on this island, which plays host to the Isle of Man TT, is "unrestricted," meaning you can go as fast as you please.
Other countries that boast high speed limits
Aside from Germany, the Isle of Man, and the UAE, there are also a few other countries that you can go to if you want to drive quickly. Both Poland and Bulgaria also have an 87 mph (140 kph) speed limit on motorways, although the latter reduces this to 75 mph (120 kph) when traversing a dual-carriageway expressway. Most other European countries have much lower speed of 80 mph (130 kph), while a few even go down to 75 mph or lower.
Just like Europe, U.S. speed limits vary by state, with Alaska famously sticking to the 55-mph speed limit set during the 1970s (although some highways may have increased the limit to 65 mph). But if you have the need to speed, then you should bring your car to Texas with its 85-mph speed limit.
Note that these are the limits assigned to public roads, and even though they may have higher set limits compared to what you're used to, that still doesn't give you the license to max out the numbers on your speedometer and drive recklessly. If you want to set a speed record, you should only do it on a racetrack with a properly maintained car. That way, you can have fun without putting anyone else in danger.