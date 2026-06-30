Here's Where You Can Find The Fastest Speed Limit Sign In The World

Abu Dhabi is one of the most generous counties on Earth when it comes to speed limits, with two highways — the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (E22) and the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road — boasting a speed limit of 100 mph or 160 kph until recently. Unfortunately, the government reduced the top speed on these roads just this year in an effort to increase safety, cutting the top speed by 12 mph or 20 kph to just 87 mph or 140 kph, which is still mighty fast and just slightly higher than the fastest speed limit in the US.

There are only two other places where you can go faster. The first is Germany's Autobahn, which is famous for having no speed limit. However, this 8,000-mile network is not a free-for-all — it has several sections where speed limits apply. There's also an 81-mph (130 kph) recommended speed for most of the Autobahn, though that's more of a guideline than a rule. Drivers rarely hit that speed, especially with increasing fuel costs across Europe, with many instead preferring to cruise along at 60 mph (96 kph).

Aside from Germany, another jurisdiction that has no limit on some roads is the Isle of Man. 30% of the roads on this island, which plays host to the Isle of Man TT, is "unrestricted," meaning you can go as fast as you please.