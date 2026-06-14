Yes, There Are Public Roads You Can Drive With No Speed Limit - Here's Where They Are

It kind of makes no sense that literally every new car sold these days can go twice the regular speed limit in most countries. Even a Toyota Prius tops out at 115 mph, and reaching that speed in 99% of the world can easily land you in jail, or at least with a large dent in your bank account from a truly massive speeding ticket. Meanwhile, supercars can easily blow a Prius out of the water — for example, the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 can hit speeds more than double that.

Either way, top speeds are merely hypothetical and completely off-limits for 99% of the world. Yet no matter if you own a ZR1 or a Prius and you want to test that top speed claim, there are public roads where you can try. The most obvious choice is the German Autobahn, which has certain sections with no speed limits. This means that, if it is safe to do so, you can theoretically chase that top speed.

Besides the German Autobahn, the roadways on the Isle of Man — known for the Isle of Man TT — also has sections with no speed limits. About a decade and a bit ago, you were also able to max out your car on certain locations of the Australian Northern Territory, specifically the Stuart Highway. However, speed limits were reinstated in the interest of public safety in 2016. Besides the Isle and the Autobahn, if you want to max out your car, public roads simply aren't an option.