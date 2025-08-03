The Isle Of Man TT Can Be Dangerous: How Many Years Has The Race Gone With No Deaths?

Since 1907, motorcycles have been racing on the roads of a small island found between Ireland and England called the Isle of Man. Between the TT (Tourist Trophy) event and the Manx Grand Prix, there have been a shocking 270 riders who lost their lives. But while the total death toll is a sobering figure, it's even more distressing to learn that very few years have gone without any fatal incidents. In fact, 2025 marked the second consecutive year of the TT event with no deaths, something that made headlines in the U.K. and was hailed as a significant achievement in road safety. Sadly, the same couldn't be said for the Manx Grand Prix, which lost a rider in 2024 following a devastating crash during qualifying. There have been efforts made over the years to make racing safer, such as mandatory helmets after the conclusion of World War I, and modern implements like the hump on the back of motorcycle racing suits.

However, the Isle of Man TT remains incredibly dangerous, prompting some to wonder why in the world anyone would want to compete in this event. For some, racing isn't just a hobby, it's a passion, and for those riders, it's about pushing the envelope. TT competitors thrive off the thrill of skirting death so closely. Peter Hickman, a champion of the event, told CBS, "I think you can only really appreciate life if you're putting yourself into places that risk it."