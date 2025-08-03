The Isle Of Man TT Can Be Dangerous: How Many Years Has The Race Gone With No Deaths?
Since 1907, motorcycles have been racing on the roads of a small island found between Ireland and England called the Isle of Man. Between the TT (Tourist Trophy) event and the Manx Grand Prix, there have been a shocking 270 riders who lost their lives. But while the total death toll is a sobering figure, it's even more distressing to learn that very few years have gone without any fatal incidents. In fact, 2025 marked the second consecutive year of the TT event with no deaths, something that made headlines in the U.K. and was hailed as a significant achievement in road safety. Sadly, the same couldn't be said for the Manx Grand Prix, which lost a rider in 2024 following a devastating crash during qualifying. There have been efforts made over the years to make racing safer, such as mandatory helmets after the conclusion of World War I, and modern implements like the hump on the back of motorcycle racing suits.
However, the Isle of Man TT remains incredibly dangerous, prompting some to wonder why in the world anyone would want to compete in this event. For some, racing isn't just a hobby, it's a passion, and for those riders, it's about pushing the envelope. TT competitors thrive off the thrill of skirting death so closely. Peter Hickman, a champion of the event, told CBS, "I think you can only really appreciate life if you're putting yourself into places that risk it."
The mountain course is tough and dangerous
There are a few factors that make the Isle of Man TT not only the deadliest race, but also the most challenging and audacious event still permitted. The mountain course itself is 37.73 miles long and takes years for determined riders to learn. It features over 300 turns on narrow winding streets that, at one point, run directly through a village. Riders have explained that as they're taking the course at high speed, especially when going through the town, they can't believe it's even allowed.
Unlike a MotoGP racetrack, which might offer extended open areas beyond the tarmac to help riders slow down gradually after losing control, or strategically placed air fences that absorb impact forces, the Isle of Man TT has none of these. In fact, along the shoulder of the narrow mountain course roads, you'll find all sorts of hazards mere feet away, like stone walls, trees, structures, and even thousands of people lined up to watch the race.
The speed involved is unbelievable
So, with arguably the most technically difficult track, with few safety measures and countless obstacles just off the pavement, you might figure the riders would have to slow down, right? Wrong. The average speed (not the top speed) of those navigating the mountain course is more than 135 miles per hour. Riders are even often seen going airborne at certain sections of the course. And if you think those speeds even come close to what these machines can do flat out, take a look at the fastest motorcycles ever built, some of which have a triple-digit top speed that begins with a 2. Here's a look at what it's like to navigate the Isle of Man TT course at speed.
At these speeds, one slight miscalculation is all it takes to go from a great lap to complete disaster you're likely not walking away from. Richard Quayle, a former champion of the Isle of Man TT event, told the New York Times, as reported by the Mirror, "If Roger Federer misses a shot, he loses a point. If I miss an apex, I lose my life."