Why Did America Cap The Speed Limit At 55 In The '70s?

Gen X and prior demographics may remember when all the speed limits were hard capped to 55 mph. It was back in the 1970s and lasted through to the mid-1990s; no road in the United States had a speed limit over 55. It had numerous interesting repercussions lasting up until today, and we're not just talking about the popular Sammy Hagar song still being routinely blasted in karaoke bars.

One might assume that the national speed limit was put in place due to safety regulations or some arbitrary bureaucracy like the Chicken Tax, but the reality is because of the ongoing global crisis at the time. Back in 1973, Arab members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) placed an embargo on oil exports to the United States during the Arab-Israeli War, ushering in the Oil Crisis. This caused oil and fuel prices to dramatically surge overnight, effectively ending the Muscle Era and beginning the Malaise Era in automotive history.

Subsequently, then-president Richard Nixon agreed to nationalize a 55 mph speed limit for all states in 1974, a law which remained nationalized all the way up to 1995, when speed limits were officially returned to their host states. However, during the 1980s, interstate traffic went back up to 65 mph, thanks to vehicles getting more efficient overall.