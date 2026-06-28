4 DeWalt Tools That Are More Powerful Than Snap-On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fans of Snap-On's products will say that the convenience of purchasing from a tool truck and the quality of the products are enough to justify the brand's steep price premiums. However, it's hard to argue that some of its products aren't simply overpriced. Either way, if you're paying a premium for Snap-On, you might reasonably expect that you'll at least be buying the most powerful tools of their kind.

It turns out that's not necessarily true, at least not when you compare Snap-On's power tools to those from other big brands like DeWalt. As well as being less expensive to buy, a number of DeWalt tools are actually more powerful than their closest Snap-On equivalents.

It's not like DeWalt is the exception either. We've previously compared the power of Milwaukee and Snap-On's tools and found several where Milwaukee has the edge. In some cases, even Harbor Freight's professional-oriented tools boast outputs that beat Snap-On. Nonetheless, now it's time to highlight some of the areas where the yellow-and-black tool brand outclasses its famous tool truck competitor.