What Does The EAC Mean On Electronics & Other Products?

Another marking stamped on products is the CE marking, and it is used to largely achieve the same thing as the EAC mark –- to ensure products being sold meet minimum safety and health requirements serving both the customer and the environment. The primary difference is in which markets the marks are intended to serve: The EAC mark serves countries within the EAEU, and the CE mark serves those within the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA). While there are similarities in some of the regulations for each mark, there is no mutual recognition between them and they are separate systems. However, certain products may require both marks if they are being sold across different markets.

Another key difference is foreign manufacturers can self-apply for CE conformity, rather than having to go through an independent representative in the case of EAC certification. It's also important to recognize that there is no entity or body that validates product compliance or that issues a certification. It is up to the manufacturer to ensure product compliance with any and all applicable CE rules, maintain proper documentation, and use the CE mark legally. In some cases, a company may need to address a notified body (an EU-authorized independent organization) for third-party conformity assessment.

Because the onus of conformity is mostly on the companies that sell the products, CE marks are also commonly abused or forged. The best way to spot a fake CE mark is to be aware of the design requirements in using one legally. The regulations and directives that form the underpinning of the CE and EAC marks often have a ripple effect on other markets, such as the case of Europe forcing Apple's iPhone to switch to USB-C.