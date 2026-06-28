5 Pricey Repairs Dodge Durango Drivers Should Probably Be Prepared For

The Dodge Durango has survived longer than most full-size SUVs by refusing to become just another family crossover. Even in its later years, the Dodge Durango kept offering real muscle, rear-drive-based underpinnings, and higher towing capability than many of its rivals, which is exactly what made it appealing in the first place.

The third-generation Durango has been around since 2011, and even though Dodge has updated it along the way, some of the repairs most likely to get expensive are tied to older hardware, aging seals, heat-cycled engine parts, and electronics that can become painful once the warranty is gone. Some problems are mostly annoying at first, like a ticking manifold or a glitchy screen, while others can turn into four-figure repairs before the owner realizes how serious they are.

That does not make the Durango a bad used buy. In fact, many of them can be solid if you land on the right engine and model year, as the SUV's basic formula is exactly why many owners put up with its flaws. But shoppers looking at a used V6, 5.7-liter HEMI, or SRT model should know where the repair money usually goes.