5 Highly-Rated Lowe's Tools With A Lifetime Warranty
Lowe's is a prime place to fill out a tool collection for multiple reasons. Not only are there many outlets, but it also has a deep selection, with a fair share of professional-grade tools alongside those for casual or beginner use — and all at price points suited for a range of budgets. Better yet, numerous Lowe's tools come with lifetime warranties, which can be a great value-add for buyers.
Many tool brands sold through Lowe's, such as Craftsman and Kobalt, have lifetime warranties on some of their products. While the nuances of their warranty terms may differ, these warranties generally mean that the manufacturers will replace these tools if something goes wrong, at no extra charge. Of course, these warranties usually only cover workmanship defects, not normal wear and tear or intentional damage.
Lowe's has no shortage of tools to offer, but only some of them are both highly recommended by most Lowe's customers and come with lifetime warranties. These are just a few examples of products that the chain sells that tick both boxes.
Craftsman 242-piece Versastack Mechanics Tool Set with Hard Case
Craftsman is among the numerous tool brands that Lowe's sells, and the brand is not at all against offering lifetime warranties on some of its items. The Craftsman Versastack 242-piece Mechanics Tool Set with Hard Case, which retails for $229, is one such item. That means if any of the three included ratchets, 95 sockets, 10 combination wrenches, 28 hex keys, or dozens of other items in the set turn out to be defective, Craftsman will repair or replace them with no trouble. The company's terms note that no proof of purchase is required to use the warranty, but it's still a good idea to bring it along anyway if you have it.
Regardless of whether you'll need to use the lifetime warranty, though, most Lowe's customers seem to agree that this Craftsman mechanics tool set is well worth the money. The 440-plus reviews on the website give it a rating of 4.8 out of five stars. User reviews give it credit on multiple fronts, commonly praising its variety, versatility, and value despite the somewhat steep cost. Others praise the tools' build quality, with some also appreciating the quality of the Versastack box. This may be a tad surprising considering that Craftsman is considered one of the lesser of the major portable toolbox brands, but maybe this specific example is an exception.
Kobalt 228-piece Household Tool Set with Folding Case
Lowe's-exclusive Kobalt has many highly rated hand tools for sale at the retailer. Better yet for supporters of the brand, it sells sizeable tool kits, like the $164 Kobalt 228-piece Household Tool Set with Folding Case. This diverse set includes everything from needle-nose pliers to sockets and scissors, all of which are covered by Kobalt's lifetime warranty. This is another scenario where replacement or repair is possible at no additional cost, with the terms of Kobalt's Hassle-Free Lifetime Guarantee even claiming that it can all be done with not a single question asked.
This Kobalt tool set has an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars based on nearly 400 reviews, and most of those give it a lot of praise. Buyers liked the build quality of the tools, the organizational benefits of the fold-out case, and the price. Many found this set perfect for minor around-the-house repairs, as the name suggests, with even those who aren't particularly handy applauding how easy everything was to use.
Klein Tools KNECT Impact Pass Through and Flip Socket Starter Set
A regular socket set can get you through most jobs, but sometimes specialty sockets are necessary to save time or loosen stubborn hardware. The Klein Tools KNECT Impact Pass Through and Flip Socket Starter Set, available at Lowe's for $41.98, is designed for those situations. As the name suggests, this 21-piece kit comes with unusual socket types, chiefly pass-through and flip sockets, for more specialized work. It also has a pass-through socket wrench, Torx bits, and more. All of these are covered by the Klein Tools limited lifetime warranty, which protects customers from unexpected workmanship defects. This warranty offers Klein customers replacement, repair, or refunds on their purchases.
Even though some users think this tool brand's quality is on the decline, many still seem to stand by Klein Tools' offerings, as evidenced by the response to this socket kit. This set has a 4.8- out of five-star rating on the Lowe's website based on more than 220 reviews. Customer comments frequently praise the durability of the included tools and the case they come in, the set's compact design, and how much it offers for the price.
Kobalt steel-head fiberglass-handle claw hammer
Few tools are as essential to a toolbox as the claw hammer, so it's no surprise that Lowe's has an assortment of these tools in its inventory. One from Kobalt that looks worth considering is its 16-ounce smooth-face, fiberglass-handle claw hammer. This $17.98 hammer has a heat-treated head intended to improve durability, a slip-resistant handle, and a rim temper to reduce the likelihood of chipping. Naturally, it's backed by Kobalt's lifetime hand tool warranty, in case any workmanship defects cause the tool to fail on the job.
For the most part, this seems like another Kobalt hand tool offering that left most customers impressed. As of this writing, it has 4.8 out of five stars based on over 550 reviews on the Lowe's website. A common sentiment is that it's a lightweight yet substantial and heavy-duty tool with an effective grip. Customers also feel the price is right, with the hammer capable of everything they would expect, from driving nails through walls to removing old fasteners.
Craftsman 12-piece screwdriver set
A drill is great to have, but sometimes a simple screwdriver can get the same jobs done just as effectively. Those in need of a new set for their toolbox may want to look at the Craftsman 12-piece screwdriver set, available for $24.98. This set includes multiple Phillips- and flathead screwdrivers with varying handle lengths. They feature acetate handles and heat-treated alloy steel blades for improved durability. Accompanying the screwdrivers is a combination magnetizer-demagnetizer and an offset screwdriver. Craftsman backs this kit with its full lifetime tool warranty.
This particular Craftsman set is widely well-regarded by Lowe's customers, with a 4.8-star rating from around 330 reviews. The majority of these customers were happy with the feel and durability of each tool, as well as the good selection of screwdrivers. Many thought the $25 price was quite reasonable for all that's included. It also seems to be a durable set, too, with some users noting that these have survived heavy-duty tasks without issue.