5 Top-Rated Kobalt Hand Tools At Lowe's You Can Add To Your Kit
Lowe's can be a great place to find high-quality tools that you may want to consider if you're looking to build a tool kit on a budget, especially if you don't regularly do at-home projects. Having multiple tools at the ready means you're prepared for any problem. If you're looking to explore the options available at Lowe's, Kobalt, a major tool brand featured at this store, is a great option. We've selected some of the best hand tools produced by Kobalt that other users highly recommend, and have shared their experiences.
The Kobalt tools we've selected to feature on this list are among the highly rated options available on Lowe's website, chosen to cover the broadest range of basic homeownership needs. Each is a foundational piece in a new or growing toolkit. We'll detail the exact methodology at the end, but here are five top-rated Kobalt tools at Lowe's that you can add to your kit.
Kobalt Lockback Folding Utility Knife
When you're looking to add a reliable and sharp blade to your toolbox, the Kobalt Lockback Folding Utility Knife is an option many customers recommend, and we do as well, listing it as one of our best utility knives. Those who have posted reviews have had several positive experiences with this purchase, largely due to the utility knife's design and the sharpness of its blades, even after months of use.
When it comes time to replace the blades, users appreciate the simplicity of swapping them out for a new one, making the process that much easier. This product comes in a three-pack for $19.98, allowing you to place them in multiple locations where you want a folding knife within reach. It's part of why this package is a highly rated product on Lowe's website, boasting a 4.8-star rating out of five.
The customers' reviews detail that they use these knives to complete daily tasks around their homes or businesses. They note that when using these knives, the aluminum handle is durable and sturdy, making it easier to direct the blade while slicing through various materials. Other reviews also share that when not in use, the knife folds back, making it compact enough to fit into a pocket or clip to a belt for easy carrying. You'll be able to take it with you while you walk around or need to hold it between tasks.
Kobalt 5-piece Assorted Pliers
You never know what type of small project or maintenance you might have to do around your house, and it helps to have various tools available. That's why many customers recommend you grab the Kobalt Assorted Pliers 5-piece set, as it comes with several distinct tools that you can have at the ready, preparing you for various types of jobs you might have to do. This fundamental set of pliers is available for $32.98 and has a 4.7 rating on Lowe's. It comes with a long-nose, diagonal, slip-joint, linesman, and groove-joint pliers.
Those who purchased these pliers share in reviews that they are ideal for anyone who regularly tackles DIY projects around the house. The reviews highlight that while these are not professional-grade, they're suitable for anyone who wants reliable pliers with cushioned grips in their set. The handles make it easier to operate these tools and apply a good measure of strength. Customers also note that they appreciate the durability and quality of these pliers, as they can be used in various household projects.
Kobalt 20-ounce Steel Hand Handle Claw Hammer
A reliable hammer is always a welcome asset to have in your toolbox, and the Kobalt 20-ounce Steel Head Claw Hammer is a highly recommended addition for your kit that you can pick up at Lowe's. It's a hefty hammer featuring a fiberglass core with rim temper that helps decrease the chance of potentially chipping or palling this product. You can pick it up for $19.98, and it has a 4.8 rating from other customers who have picked it up, among the many tools actually worth buying at Lowe's for under $20.
Reviews praise the smooth handle on this steel head hammer, as it feels effortless to apply strength behind it, offering plenty of confidence when taking a swing during a project. Other reviewers note that the hammer's weight is a boon, as it allows them to apply weight behind their hits, and there's a good amount of precision when they want to hit an exact spot. The weight is not too much, though. It's a well-balanced hammer that does enough to feel like the ideal instrument for you to select when you're looking to complete simple household construction jobs.
Kobalt 18-piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set
You can never go wrong with having more than one screwdriver in your house or in an on-the-go kit. It's why many customers have given high ratings and reviews to the Kobalt 18-piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set. You can pick it up for $32.98, and those who have purchased it have given it an average rating of 4.7 stars out of five. You'll receive a wide variety of Phillips screwdrivers in this kit, along with a pair of offset and four precision screwdrivers.
These screwdrivers are ideal for those who regularly perform household tasks, which is why many reviewers recommend them, given the extensive variety included in this screwdriver set. Made from alloy steel, reviewers appreciate the high-quality design of the screwdriver blades. Customers assure that these screwdrivers are resilient and durable enough to withstand a good deal of pressure when used on the toughest screws and bolts. A downside for purchasing this set, though, is that it doesn't come with a toolbox. You'll want to have one in your possession to keep track of them all and contain them in a single location.
Kobalt 30-piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Mechanics Tool Set with Hard Case
You may not always know what tool you need to have in the house to fix a problem, but with the Kobalt 30-piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Mechanics Tool Set, you're prepared for most situations in the home. It's a smaller version than what you'd expect to use if you're a mechanic shopping at Lowe's. This 30-piece set is priced at $37.98, and customers have given it an average rating of 4.6, recommending it for its versatility and the inclusion of a travel packet. This makes it ideal for keeping these items in your vehicle or next to your toolbox in a closet.
Customers praise the high-quality design of these sockets. Chrome vanadium steel construction makes them a sturdy choice capable of tackling tougher bolts and turning even the most complex tasks into simple ones. The ratchet used to switch between the heads for this set features a quick release, and reviews detail how effortless it feels to switch between them, which makes focusing on different tasks that much easier. Rather than keeping it in their home, some have even brought it out to their boats or garages where they regularly use it. Many reviews criticize the case for not including a handle, a simple addition could significantly enhance the travel experience with this set.
Methodology
When evaluating the Kobalt tools featured on Lowe's, we looked for those with at least 200 verified customer reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher. These provided us with the most significant insight into customer recommendations, along with the positives and negatives they may have experienced with this tool. Because this list focuses on hand tools, every tool included can operate without being plugged into an outlet or relying on a battery.
When reviewing the highly rated Kobalt tools, we focused on the choices that highlighted a tool's overall quality and how often customers expected to use it. We selected the tools on this list to be helpful for those who are not accustomed to regularly working on DIY projects at home. These are tools that homeowners can reliably keep in their closet and bring out for smaller projects or simple maintenance that occurs periodically in a standard home.