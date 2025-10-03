5 Top-Rated Kobalt Hand Tools At Lowe's You Can Add To Your Kit

When you're looking to add a reliable and sharp blade to your toolbox, the Kobalt Lockback Folding Utility Knife is an option many customers recommend, and we do as well, listing it as one of our best utility knives. Those who have posted reviews have had several positive experiences with this purchase, largely due to the utility knife's design and the sharpness of its blades, even after months of use.

When it comes time to replace the blades, users appreciate the simplicity of swapping them out for a new one, making the process that much easier. This product comes in a three-pack for $19.98, allowing you to place them in multiple locations where you want a folding knife within reach. It's part of why this package is a highly rated product on Lowe's website, boasting a 4.8-star rating out of five.

The customers' reviews detail that they use these knives to complete daily tasks around their homes or businesses. They note that when using these knives, the aluminum handle is durable and sturdy, making it easier to direct the blade while slicing through various materials. Other reviews also share that when not in use, the knife folds back, making it compact enough to fit into a pocket or clip to a belt for easy carrying. You'll be able to take it with you while you walk around or need to hold it between tasks.