5 Magnetic Gadgets Under $25 That Could Be Useful To Keep On Your Refrigerator
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A refrigerator is one of the first kitchen appliances you buy when moving into a new home, even when you're on a budget. It also almost always ends up being one of the most used appliances in the kitchen, if not the entire home. But many of us only think about what goes inside it, when the outside can be pretty useful, too. Not just for fridge magnets or family photos, but for simple gadgets that can make your kitchen easier to work in.
Think about it: we have all had a moment where something was on the stove, meant to boil for a few minutes, only to overcook because we got carried away prepping the rest of dinner. Setting a timer on your phone often helps, but only if the phone actually makes it into the kitchen with you and does not get buried under a napkin, cookbook page, or whatever else has found its way onto the counter. That is where a magnetic kitchen timer comes in handy. You can stick it right on the fridge at eye level and keep the countdown visible.
So, we scrolled through Amazon looking for nifty magnetic gadgets that are actually practical and affordable. Each item on this list costs less than $25. Whether you need a better way to hold your phone up while following a recipe, a little more storage, or extra lighting in your kitchen, there is a good chance something here will make your kitchen easier to use.
SETBAOO 2 Pack Magnetic Spice Rack
If you have a smaller kitchen where counter space is limited, one clever thing you can do is use the side of your fridge, which would otherwise be dead space. The SETBAOO 2 Pack Magnetic Spice Rack sticks directly to the side of your refrigerator, giving you extra storage for spices, condiments, and other small kitchen items you want within reach. Although advertised as a spice rack, buyers have found plenty of other uses for it.
Some use it for tea bags, coffee pods, snack packets, vitamins and supplements, or fruits. Others use it to keep baby items, such as bibs and feeding bottles, in one easy-to-reach spot. That versatility is what makes it more useful than a basic spice holder. Instead of relying on a few small magnetic points, it uses a wide magnetic strip that gives the rack more contact with the fridge surface. That helps it stay firmly in place, and it can hold up to 10 pounds. And no, you do not need glue to keep it in place or risk messing up the surface of your fridge.
The design has a few thoughtful details, too. You get two units of the rack out of the box. Each comes with a protective barrier along the front edge to help keep jars and bottles from sliding off if the rack gets bumped. There are also removable hooks along the bottom, which makes it even more useful. You can hang scissors, measuring spoons, a bottle opener, or lightweight utensils like a cooking spoon or spatula. The set costs $14.99 on Amazon and has a 4.8-star rating from more than 1,000 reviews.
Maxby Refrigerator Phone Holder
For those of us who can't do without our phones in the kitchen, the Maxby Refrigerator Phone Holder comes in quite handy. Since it attaches to any magnetic surface, you can mount it on your fridge and keep your phone at eye level while following a recipe, taking a video call, or streaming something while you cook. That beats propping your phone against a jar or a mug, only for it to slide down every few minutes. It also means you do not have to keep picking up your phone with messy hands just to readjust it.
For convenience, the holder has an adjustable arm and 360-degree rotation, so you can extend it, tilt it, or switch your phone between portrait and landscape mode until you find the best viewing angle. One thing worth noting is that it only works on magnetic surfaces. Some stainless steel fridge doors are not magnetic, so if the front of your fridge does not hold magnets well, the side panel may be the better place to mount it.
The holder is MagSafe-compatible out of the box, so iPhone 12 models and newer should connect directly, along with MagSafe cases. For phones or cases without built-in magnets, the package includes an adhesive metal ring that helps create the magnetic connection. The product description also says it can work with tablets using the adhesive plate, but a few reviewers note that it may not be the most stable option for heavier tablets or iPads. It retails on Amazon for $22.99 and currently holds a 4.4-star rating.
eTradewinds Elegant Digital Kitchen Timer, Stainless Steel Model
Now, for those who prefer keeping their phones out of the kitchen, the eTradewinds Digital Kitchen Timer helps you keep track of time while cooking. According to the manufacturer, it's designed with neodymium magnets on the corners to keep the timer steady when attached to a metal surface. It also has anti-scratch foam on the back to help protect your fridge's surface. The display is large and easy to read from across the room, so you can quickly check how much time is left while moving around the kitchen.
The alarm reaches over 80 decibels and runs for 62 seconds if you do not manually shut it off, which should be loud enough to hear from another room. One reviewer did note that it can be louder than expected, but the included instructions suggest placing a small piece of tape over the speaker if you want to bring the volume down a little. Using the timer is straightforward. There are separate buttons for minutes and seconds, and pressing the two left buttons at the same time resets everything to zero.
If you need to set a longer time, you can press and hold either button to fast-forward the numbers instead of tapping repeatedly. It counts both up and down, handles up to 99 minutes and 59 seconds, and can be paused and restarted mid-count. The auto-memory feature also keeps your last setting, so if you boil eggs every morning or follow the same reheating cycle often, you can press start without entering the time again. The timer is available on Amazon for $17.95 and has a 4.6-star average from more than 6,500 reviews.
BLS 10-inch Motion Sensor Light (2 Pack)
The BLS Motion Sensor Light is a simple magnetic, rechargeable strip light that attaches directly under cabinets as well as magnetic surfaces. The pack comes with two strips, each with 40 LED bulbs, and you can adjust the brightness across five levels up to 250 lumens. The frosted cover also helps soften the light, so it is not too harsh if the strip is positioned close to eye level. As far as smart devices to improve your kitchen goes, this is a pretty affordable option available on Amazon for $14.98.
It comes with four lighting modes to choose from. You get the standard on-and-off settings and two motion modes: auto night mode and auto day and night mode. Auto night mode only turns the light on in low light when it detects movement, which helps conserve battery and keeps it from running when you do not need it. Auto day-and-night mode turns it on whenever it detects motion, regardless of the time of day. In either mode, the light activates within a 10-foot range and switches off 20 seconds after you leave the area.
The built-in 1800mAh rechargeable battery lasts up to eight hours at full brightness and charges via USB-C. Since the light attaches magnetically, removing it to charge is as easy as pulling it off the surface and putting it back when it is done. Beyond the kitchen, this is also a handy gadget for the garage. It honestly works just as well in a pantry, closet, or any other spot where motion-activated lighting would be useful.
MOMAX Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker
If you like listening to music and podcasts while you work in the kitchen, the MOMAX Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a useful little Bluetooth gadget actually worth buying. It has a built-in magnet, so it can stick directly to the refrigerator instead of taking up space on your counter. For $19.99, customers remark on the fact that the magnet is strong enough to keep the speaker in place on a fridge door without sliding or falling. Several reviewers also noted that it pairs with a smartphone rather easily.
Sound quality is where you may need to manage your expectations. This is still a mini speaker, and it performs like one. The audio profile does not lean too heavily into bass or treble, but it sounds full enough for casual listening. Owners describe it as a cheap Bluetooth speaker that delivers good sound for the price. That said, one reviewer noted that the volume does not match other speakers they own, so this is probably not the right pick if you want to fill a large open kitchen with loud music. For background music, podcasts, or a cooking video playing while you prep dinner, it should do the job well.
The Bluetooth range is listed at up to 33 feet, so you should be able to keep your phone nearby or in an adjacent room without the audio cutting out. It also has a built-in microphone for hands-free calls, which is helpful if your phone rings while your hands are messy. Battery life is rated at up to 12 hours of continuous playtime, and the IPX4 waterproof rating means it can handle light splashes, which is useful in a kitchen where the occasional splashing is unavoidable.