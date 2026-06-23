5 Magnetic Gadgets Under $25 That Could Be Useful To Keep On Your Refrigerator

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A refrigerator is one of the first kitchen appliances you buy when moving into a new home, even when you're on a budget. It also almost always ends up being one of the most used appliances in the kitchen, if not the entire home. But many of us only think about what goes inside it, when the outside can be pretty useful, too. Not just for fridge magnets or family photos, but for simple gadgets that can make your kitchen easier to work in.

Think about it: we have all had a moment where something was on the stove, meant to boil for a few minutes, only to overcook because we got carried away prepping the rest of dinner. Setting a timer on your phone often helps, but only if the phone actually makes it into the kitchen with you and does not get buried under a napkin, cookbook page, or whatever else has found its way onto the counter. That is where a magnetic kitchen timer comes in handy. You can stick it right on the fridge at eye level and keep the countdown visible.

So, we scrolled through Amazon looking for nifty magnetic gadgets that are actually practical and affordable. Each item on this list costs less than $25. Whether you need a better way to hold your phone up while following a recipe, a little more storage, or extra lighting in your kitchen, there is a good chance something here will make your kitchen easier to use.