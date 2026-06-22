5 Discontinued Leatherman Tools That Deserve To Make A Comeback

Leatherman is one of the biggest multi-tool brands. Fans will have their own specific preferences from the range, but Leatherman itself notes that some of its best sellers include the Wave Plus and the Arc, which boast a total of 18 and 20 different tools, respectively. Unfortunately, certain models in their lineup sometimes have to be discontinued.

This isn't always simply about sales failure. Sometimes the market shifts or technology advances. Other times, a product was only meant to have a limited run. In fact, quite a lot of multi-tools from across the Leatherman range have been discontinued. Some of them, including the Charge Plus, the leather-sheathed Crunch, and the Juice, are immortalized by the Retired Products showcase on the Leatherman website, from which the items on this list have been chosen.

There's still a chance that certain models could make a comeback at some point in the future. Deciding which ones are worthy of that is a difficult matter, but we'd be very glad to see a new run of these Leatherman classics. Some models were chosen because they had features that wouldn't really be offered elsewhere in Leatherman's lineup. Others had a unique idea that didn't quite pay off at the time, but which could make a real splash if given another chance to.