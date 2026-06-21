These All-Terrain Tires Outperform Goodyear Wranglers

You're spoiled for choice when it comes to all-terrain tires these days, which is certainly no bad thing. After all, the term "all-terrain" implies just that — many different kinds of terrain, ranging from pavement, rain, snow, dirt, mud, and beyond. No tire is perfect, obviously; certain ones are better in some conditions than others. But there are a few go-to tires that everyone recognizes, chief among them being Goodyear Wranglers. It's practically a household name, and for good reason — they scored second place in almost every single test that Tire Rack threw at it in the site's latest survey. But second place against whom?

Enter our star child: the Continental TerrainContact A/T, which beat out the Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse AT2 in every respect. The test, conducted in a variety of conditions, is designed to generate a cumulative average, as well as ranking each tire based on its individual performance in certain situations. These include tests in dry and wet conditions, emergency lane changes, and snow driving. Off-road applications weren't considered; this is merely for on-road performance. Instead, Tire Rack offered an alternative test with more aggressive tires, which you can watch here. If you're curious, their favorite off-road A/T tire was the BFGoodrich T/A KO3, a direct descendant of the tire that changed off-roading forever.

All that out of the way, let's talk numbers. How did the Continental TerrainContact A/T perform in contrast to the Wrangler alternative? Was it a close battle? Actually, yes — the rankings list a 6.88 of 10 for the Continental against 6.81 for the Wrangler. Let's break it down more and discuss each tire's pros and cons.