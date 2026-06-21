3 Old-School Trucks That Are Still Sought After Today

Once the vehicle of choice for farmers and laborers, the truck has undergone a sensational glow-up in the U.S., transforming from a mere tool into a status symbol. In 2025, the best-selling vehicle in America wasn't an SUV or a sedan, but the Ford F-Series of pickup trucks. In fact, of the top 25 bestselling vehicles last year, six of them were pickup trucks, almost 25%.

Consumers select trucks over other vehicles for a variety of reasons. They're perfect for towing campers, boats and other heavy loads. The open bed allows drivers to haul large items that may not fit in an SUV, and owners can also move messy loads like mulch, construction materials, lumber and more. They're a great choice if you frequently navigate rough terrain, and many are large enough that you can still bring along the whole family when necessary. Pickup trucks are also much more luxurious than they used to be, offering a wide array of modern amenities like heated seats and steering wheels, sunroofs, and infotainment systems with large touchscreens.

Not everyone wants the newest or shiniest toy, however. Classic cars, including pickup trucks, offer simplicity on multiple levels that appeals to many buyers. Forget complex sensors and electronics, classic vehicles have simpler, old-school design that allows enthusiasts to maintain a vehicle on their own. Older trucks still offer that rugged appeal, but with a classic style not found in modern offerings. Some simply want them for their sentimental value. Here are three classic trucks that still rev up buyers.