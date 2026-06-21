4 Common Problems With Inline-6 Engines

An inline six (straight six) engine is a type of internal combustion engine that arranges six cylinders in a single straight row (in a line, hence the name), rather than splitting them into two banks like a V6. Mechanically, this layout is what sets it apart: All six pistons fire along one axis, on top of a single cylinder head and crankshaft, which gives the engine inherent primary and secondary balance without needing counterweights or balance shafts.

Because of cost, packaging, and the engineering complexity of casting a longer block, only a handful of automakers still build inline sixes today, namely BMW, Mazda, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis (through brands like Jeep and Ram), and Jaguar Land Rover. Still, what an inline six does inherently well is smoothness; the natural balance of the firing order means less vibration and a more refined power delivery than a V6.

This often comes along with strong torque characteristics and a simpler, often more serviceable design since there's only one head and one set of accessories to deal with. However, the very same things that make the inline-six superior in some ways can also work against it in others. Here are four common problems with inline-six engines.