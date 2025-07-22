Why Don't Seven-Cylinder Car Engines Exist?

To better understand why the seven-cylinder is a no-go, it helps to look at existing engines with an odd number of cylinders. The three-cylinder engine, for example, is often described as a straight-six engine cut in half. This configuration reveals an inherent problem as there will be moments during the engine's rotation when none of the pistons are in the right position for compression, combustion, or power delivery. The still-moving dead weight of the asymmetrical crankshshaft then makes the engine want to rock and twist as it runs. To handle this, engineers install a counter-rotating balance shaft, which adds complexity and weight to the engine. Five-cylinder engines experience a similar imbalance, although the extra two cylinders add mass and make the problem worse.

This issue with counterbalancing is one of the reasons automakers don't build many five-cylinder engines, although you can find inline-fives in some Volvo, Audi, Fiat, and Land Rover models. Engineers also must consider a phenomenon called firing overlap. A typical three-cylinder engine has no cylinders firing during 60 of its 360 degrees of rotation, which leads to lots of rocking and vibration. A five-cylinder, however, has more combustion events packed into each turn of the crankshaft.This results in a 36-degree arc where power strokes merge, smoothing things out considerably.

It's natural to wonder if adding two more cylinders would increase overlap even further, but there are other engineering obstacles to putting inline-seven engines in cars. Adding two cylinders means making a cranskhaft that is stiff and heavy enough to resist flexing during rotation, which is expensive and inefficient. There's also a challenge in trying to fit such a long motor into existing chassis designs. Simply put, a seven-cylinder simply magnifies the problems of odd-cylinder engines to where any engineering solutions become too cumbersome for a passenger car. It's proved far easier for most auto manufacturers to build V-format engines.