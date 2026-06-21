The Home Depot 18V Tool Kit Owners Recommend The Most
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There's no shortage of lithium-ion powered tools available on the consumer market these days. In fact, the list of tools and the major brands who make them only seems to get longer each and every year. While it can be great to have so many options, there is such a thing as too many, and even the biggest tool lovers in the world might find it difficult to decide which options best suit their needs.
Price might be one of the larger deciding factors for many, but for others, reputation among fellow consumers is a truer reflection of a tool's quality. That is particularly true if you're looking to invest in a kit that includes more than one tool. If you're hunting for such kits with The Home Depot and are relegating yourself strictly to the 18V power source set, there is one Ryobi set that customers agree beyond question is worth a look.
That kit features two tools that are part of Ryobi's expansive 18V lineup, including the Hybrid Tri-Power Tripod Work Light and the 7 ½-inch Whisper Series work fan. The set is currently priced at $258, though we should note that price does not include an 18V battery pack or a charger, which are sold separately. Despite that fact, the almost 5,800 shoppers who've reviewed the kit through The Home Depot have awarded it a 4.8-star user rating. Perhaps more importantly, 97% of those shoppers say they would recommend the kit to others.
Here's what users are saying about the Ryobi two-tool kit
Regarding the lack of a battery and charger in this particular Ryobi tool kit, it won't be an issue for folks who already have 18V tools, as the batteries are interchangeable. You can also pick up a 4.0Ah 18V battery from The Home Depot for about $69.97 if you need one. In any case, the kit's work light can also be powered by an AC cord if need be.
As for what customers are saying about the tools, those who've specifically reviewed the 3,800 Lumen Tripod Light have deemed it a top option for illuminating a work site. Most of the reviews claim that the light is powerful, versatile, and durable enough to use in almost any work situation. Many also praise Ryobi's decision to design the light for use with not only AC power or 18V batteries, but also the brand's 40V power packs. Along with that, they note the light itself is detachable for handheld use.
Ryobi's 18V Whisper Fan can also run on AC power. While it is not equipped for 40V batteries, customers still point to that versatility as a major positive. They also praise the tool for its power, claiming it delivers more airflow than expected for its size. While many also note the device more than lives up to its "Whisper" name, several users did, however, claim that it was louder than they'd hoped on higher settings. Even still, many claim the fan is as useful for DIY projects as it is for recreational adventures.
Milwuakee's 18V Drill-Driver set is also highly recommended
If you're looking for a more traditional combo kit on 18V tools from The Home Depot, this Milwaukee Tools Hammer Drill and Impact Driver set may fit the bill. The kit is priced at $349, and, unlike the Ryobi set, comes with not just one but two M18 Redlithium XC 5.0 battery packs, a charger, and even a dual-tool carrying case. The set has also matched the Ryobi kit with a 4.8-star user rating. The only reason the Ryobi set took the top spot here is because 1% more Home Depot's shoppers recommend it to customers.
Still, the 96% recommendation rate is nothing to sneeze at, particularly as more than 3,880 users have chimed in to offer their opinion. As for the actual reviews, they almost universally praise the set for torque, power, and performance, as well as price point. They also claim that the tools from the Techtronic Industries-owned outfit are as fit for DIYers as they are for worksite professionals. Several also note the tools are surprisingly lightweight.
As for the tools themselves, they are indeed packing plenty of power, with the hammer drill alone delivering up to 1,400 in-lbs of torque. Meanwhile, the impact driver cranks the torque up to 2,000 in-lbs. Both tools are powered by brushless Powerstate motors and feature ergonomic handles, variable speed functionality and various safety features. They are both small enough for tight space usage as well, with the hammer drill measuring 6.9 inches in length and the impact driver at 4.47 inches.