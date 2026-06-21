The Home Depot 18V Tool Kit Owners Recommend The Most

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There's no shortage of lithium-ion powered tools available on the consumer market these days. In fact, the list of tools and the major brands who make them only seems to get longer each and every year. While it can be great to have so many options, there is such a thing as too many, and even the biggest tool lovers in the world might find it difficult to decide which options best suit their needs.

Price might be one of the larger deciding factors for many, but for others, reputation among fellow consumers is a truer reflection of a tool's quality. That is particularly true if you're looking to invest in a kit that includes more than one tool. If you're hunting for such kits with The Home Depot and are relegating yourself strictly to the 18V power source set, there is one Ryobi set that customers agree beyond question is worth a look.

That kit features two tools that are part of Ryobi's expansive 18V lineup, including the Hybrid Tri-Power Tripod Work Light and the 7 ½-inch Whisper Series work fan. The set is currently priced at $258, though we should note that price does not include an 18V battery pack or a charger, which are sold separately. Despite that fact, the almost 5,800 shoppers who've reviewed the kit through The Home Depot have awarded it a 4.8-star user rating. Perhaps more importantly, 97% of those shoppers say they would recommend the kit to others.