5 Costco Tech And Auto Finds That Outshine Sam's Club In Price And Value

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With over half a century of history, Costco has gone from serving small business owners in San Diego, California to millions of customers in eight countries all over the world. Through the years, it has also churned out all kinds of benefits for its members such as tech support, health insurance, travel deals, and car rentals.

While there are also several Costco membership perks that have been axed for several reasons, such as its photo services, extended warranty benefits, and unlimited electronics returns, the main reason why many people keep coming back is still because of its discounted product offers.

These days, Costco has almost endless product listings that are available both in-store or as exclusive online products, and that includes automotive care and electronics. Discounts aside, there are several reasons why it's worth purchasing similar items at Costco instead of its competitors. For example, it offers installment payment options, insurance plans, and generous return policies, which even lets you return electronics up to 90 days from its purchase date at any of its hundreds of warehouses.

And of course, Costco still lets customers access to a ton of products that beat out other brands available from other big retailers, including Sam's Club. So, if you're the type of person who shops across both retails, here are some tech and auto products that might be worth picking up on Costco instead of Sam's Club.