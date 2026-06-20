Torque-To-Yield Bolts: What Are They, And Why Do Automakers Use Them?

Your vehicle is composed of thousands of individual parts, ranging from wiring to body panels, all of which are held together by an intricate network of fasteners. These unsung heroes come in many shapes and sizes, ranging from clamps to screws, nuts and bolts to springs, and everything in between. One of the most important and somewhat misunderstood of these components is a specialized type of bolt, called the torque-to-yield bolt, or the TTY bolt. At first glance, these appear to be your standard, albeit longer bolts, but they're actually clever engineering tools in their own right.

Put simply, a TTY bolt is designed as both a bolt and elastic clamp. How it works isn't too dissimilar from someone pulling two blocks together from the middle. Imagine a piece of metal that gets stretched out lengthwise. It wants to return to its original shape, so it tries to un-stretch itself, but it can't, because it's fastened into something. Bigger bolts only work up to a point; the bigger a bolt is, the more resistant it is to that stretching action. Those jobs are best suited to a TTY bolt — it uses that clamping force to provide additional suction on whatever it's acting upon, meaning you'll likely encounter them with things like camshafts, or changing your head gasket if it blows.

These bolts must stretch to achieve their intended effect, meaning they cannot be reused. Their clamping strength lessens after just a single repeat usage, meaning you'll likely have gasket leaks or other problems. As such, always consider TTY bolts as single-use items. With that out of the way, let's discuss what exactly they're used for, how they work, and what tools you'll need to properly fasten them.