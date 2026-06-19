5 Useful Chevy Silverado Accessories Owners Say Are A 'Must-Have'

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While the Ford F-150 might be the pickup truck that regularly tops America's sales charts, the ever-popular Chevrolet Silverado is never far behind. There are lots of reasons why a buyer might opt for a Silverado, including the truck's wide variety of engine choices, which include everything from a turbocharged four-cylinder to a couple of tried-and-true V8s, alongside, of course, the Duramax turbodiesel.

On top of all that, there's the Silverado's longstanding reputation for dependability, which surely helps make it one of America's most popular pickup trucks. While some buyers might be fully satisfied with their truck right out of the box, many aftermarket Silverado accessories and add-ons can both make daily life easier and help protect the sizable investment that a modern Silverado is.

With that in mind, we've looked at Chevy pickup community discussions to find owner-recommended, must-have accessories for the Silverado — most of which will work for its closely related twin, the GMC Sierra. Beyond those two models, many of the popular accessory recommendations are products that can be added to any modern pickup truck. So, even if you own a Ford F-Series, Toyota Tundra, or Ram 1500, you should be able to find some potentially useful accessories for your truck here as well.