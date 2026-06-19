5 Useful Chevy Silverado Accessories Owners Say Are A 'Must-Have'
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While the Ford F-150 might be the pickup truck that regularly tops America's sales charts, the ever-popular Chevrolet Silverado is never far behind. There are lots of reasons why a buyer might opt for a Silverado, including the truck's wide variety of engine choices, which include everything from a turbocharged four-cylinder to a couple of tried-and-true V8s, alongside, of course, the Duramax turbodiesel.
On top of all that, there's the Silverado's longstanding reputation for dependability, which surely helps make it one of America's most popular pickup trucks. While some buyers might be fully satisfied with their truck right out of the box, many aftermarket Silverado accessories and add-ons can both make daily life easier and help protect the sizable investment that a modern Silverado is.
With that in mind, we've looked at Chevy pickup community discussions to find owner-recommended, must-have accessories for the Silverado — most of which will work for its closely related twin, the GMC Sierra. Beyond those two models, many of the popular accessory recommendations are products that can be added to any modern pickup truck. So, even if you own a Ford F-Series, Toyota Tundra, or Ram 1500, you should be able to find some potentially useful accessories for your truck here as well.
Bed liner
It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that bed liners were among the most recommended accessories for Silverado owners. Pickup bed liners are one of the most popular automotive accessories out there, and for many truck owners, an absolute necessity. Bed liners protect a truck's bed surface and paint from damage caused by objects and environmental exposure. Indeed, given the increasingly high prices of modern pickups, a bed liner to help protect that investment is an easy recommendation.
Whether you own a Silverado or a different truck, you'll have a few liner types to choose from, including spray-on bed liner coatings and drop-in plastic or rubber liners. There are pros and cons to both types, including cost, durability, and installation time — but no matter which you go with, it should be a better choice than leaving your bed unprotected.
Depending on how they optioned their truck, some Silverado owners might be fortunate enough to have the Chevytec OEM spray-on bed liner present from the factory. If not, an aftermarket solution like the Line-X spray-on bedliner is one that many Silverado drivers recommend to new owners immediately after they take delivery of their new truck.
Ratchet straps and tie downs
Sometimes, the most important vehicle accessories are actually the least expensive ones. A good set of ratchet straps is an extremely affordable add-on compared to the other recommendations on this list, but it could potentially be a life-saver — even in the literal sense.
Presumably, one of the reasons you buy a pickup truck is to move large items in its bed, at least occasionally. The last thing you want is one of these items to potentially fall out and damage another vehicle or hurt someone. This is why a good set of ratchet straps or tiedowns comes highly recommended, not just for Chevy Silverado owners but for anyone who uses a pickup truck.
Ratchet straps are not vehicle-specific, and they don't cost much to buy. A basic set like the Jaco tie-down straps starts at $30, while even a higher-end system like the Nite Ize CamJam HookLock will still be less than $100. Even if you rarely use them, straps and tiedowns are a safety necessity for pickup owners — be it a Silverado or any other model. Of course, once you actually have your ratchet straps and are getting ready to move a load, you'll want to study up on how to set the straps up and use them properly.
Interior storage box
As our reviews of the Silverado have shown, one of the great things about the modern Chevy pickups — and most other new trucks for that matter — is their versatility. A new Silverado or Sierra lets you tow a trailer, transport a large load in the bed, and haul passengers in comfort — all at once, if necessary. While the pickup bed is where you'll place most of your messy cargo, the Silverado's cab has impressive storage capability of its own. To further maximize the truck's interior storage, many owners recommend an under-seat storage box accessory.
Like many trucks, the Silverado allows owners to flip up the rear seat bottom for extra interior space, and an aftermarket storage box for this area helps organize your items and reduce clutter in the cab. These boxes can also keep your essential items out of sight of potential thieves while still allowing you easy and quick access when needed.
While these boxes are available for many models, you'll want to get one that fits your specific truck, as seat designs aren't universal across brands. Rough Country and WeatherTech are among the reputable brands that make durable and easy-to-install under-seat storage boxes for the Silverado and Sierra.
Side steps or running boards
Running boards, nerf bars, or side steps are extremely popular accessories for trucks, and the Chevy Silverado is no exception here. Given the height of a truck like the Silverado, running boards can be very helpful for getting in and out. There are several styles you can choose from, including full-length boards, low-profile tubes, and smaller side steps.
Beyond the obvious benefit of making ingress and egress easier for drivers and passengers, some Silverado owners have highlighted other benefits of running boards and side steps. These include protecting the undercarriage from road debris and rocks, and protecting the interior surfaces themselves when people are getting in or getting out. Silverado owners can choose between aftermarket and OEM Chevy running board options.
No matter the truck you own, there are several things to consider before installing running boards, including the cost of the boards themselves and the difficulty of the installation. There are also trade-offs to consider with running boards, including potentially worse fuel economy due to added drag and reduced ground clearance when you venture off-road.
Bed or tonneau cover
While pickup beds are great for hauling goods, an open truck bed also brings with it some potential issues. Whatever is in the bed will be exposed to the elements, be that rain, snow, or scorching summer sun. Additionally, if you carry something of value in your bed, it will be both visible and easily accessible to thieves when you're parked.
This is why a bed cover — also called a tonneau cover — is such a commonly recommended accessory for the Chevy Silverado and all other types of trucks. A lockable tonneau cover will offer extra peace of mind if you are using your truck's bed for daily items. You also won't have to worry about lighter items blowing out while you're on the road, but there are some potential cons to consider.
For starters, you may have to remove the cover when carrying items taller than the bed itself. Bed covers may limit the use of other accessories, such as certain spare tire carriers or toolboxes, on your truck. If you do decide to get a bed cover for your Silverado, you'll have no shortage of options out there, with numerous design types and several high-rated aftermarket brands to choose from – not to mention some options that come directly from Chevrolet.