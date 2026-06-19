The First Production Car To Break 1,000 HP Wasn't The Dodge Demon 170

The 3,300 buyers who managed to snag themselves a Dodge SRT Demon 170 got an awful lot for their money. Despite the car's sub-$100,000 price tag, the Demon produces the kind of power that's been reserved for ultra-exclusive hypercars until relatively recently. With the right fuel in the tank, it churns out 1,025 horsepower; even on regular pump gas, it's good for 900 horsepower. At its launch in 2023, Dodge called it the most powerful muscle car in the world, and in the years since then, nothing else has come along to take its crown.

As impressive as it may be, it's far from the first production car to boast a horsepower output in four-figure territory. For starters, by the time the Demon 170 was announced, Tesla's Model X Plaid and Model S Plaid had already been on sale for 2 years, with both cars making 1,020 horsepower. To return to the time when the 1,000 horsepower barrier was first crossed in a production car, you'll have to go back a decade and a half further.

However, the answer to which production car was indeed the first to feature over 1,000 horsepower isn't as straightforward to answer as you might think. The initial candidate is the Bugatti Veyron, which launched in 2005 after years of anticipation and quickly established itself as a new benchmark in the hypercar world. Originally, it produced 1,001 PS (metric horsepower), which is roughly 987 hp (mechanical horsepower). The second candidate is a much less well-remembered car, the SSC Ultimate Aero TT.