What Does A 2023 Dodge Demon 170 Cost & How Many Of Them Were Made?
The dearly departed Dodge Challenger had quite a few different variations, with a wide array of power on tap. The most hellacious, however, was the Challenger SRT Demon 170 released in 2023. It was fitted with a 6.2-liter V8 that, paired with its 3.0-liter supercharger, generated a ridiculous 1,025 horsepower when fueled with an E85 ethanol blend. When the stars aligned, and the car was properly prepped, Dodge claimed it had a 0-60 time of 1.66 seconds, making it one of the quickest production vehicles ever made.
The Demon 170 had, as one would expect, a limited production run, albeit not as limited as, say, Audi's new Nuvolari, or something bespoke coming from an Italian coachbuilder. In a 2023 press release, Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge, announced that Demon 170 production would total 3,300 cars, with 3,000 staying in the States and 300 going to Canada — not exactly mass-market, but not hyper-limited either.
A budget supercar killer
The price was another interesting note. It was (at least comparatively) cheap, totaling at a thematically appropriate $96,666. That's over three times the price of a base model Challenger and significantly more expensive than most cars out there. However, considering the fact it can be fueled to have more than 1,000 horsepower and melt most production cars at a drag race, it's a relative bargain.
Since your "average" Lamborghini, Ferrari, or Aston Martin will set you back a quarter of a million dollars and still lose a race to the Demon 170, it's a win in the price column. For comparison, a new Lamborghini Revuelto, with its hybrid V12 powertrain, can only sprint to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.
In 2026, three years after production ended, Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170s show up for sale every once in a while. Prices will typically set you back somewhere in the ballpark of $135,000 to $190,000. That's a lot of money for a Dodge, but for the aforementioned reasons, it's a steal for a supercar killer.