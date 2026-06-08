What Does A 2023 Dodge Demon 170 Cost & How Many Of Them Were Made?

The price was another interesting note. It was (at least comparatively) cheap, totaling at a thematically appropriate $96,666. That's over three times the price of a base model Challenger and significantly more expensive than most cars out there. However, considering the fact it can be fueled to have more than 1,000 horsepower and melt most production cars at a drag race, it's a relative bargain.

Since your "average" Lamborghini, Ferrari, or Aston Martin will set you back a quarter of a million dollars and still lose a race to the Demon 170, it's a win in the price column. For comparison, a new Lamborghini Revuelto, with its hybrid V12 powertrain, can only sprint to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.

In 2026, three years after production ended, Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170s show up for sale every once in a while. Prices will typically set you back somewhere in the ballpark of $135,000 to $190,000. That's a lot of money for a Dodge, but for the aforementioned reasons, it's a steal for a supercar killer.