5 Of The Most Common Problems Users Have With HP Laptops

Certain HP laptop models, namely the Pavilion and Pavilion Gaming lineup, push quite a bit of heat through their thin frames. Depending on the amount of stress you're putting on the system, it can overheat, triggering the fans to run at a higher setting and leading to slower performance.

You can check your device's temperature using a tool like Open Hardware Monitor to gauge how hot it's running and compare it to the temperature range listed in your laptop's manual or on the manufacturer's site for the individual part. First things first: make sure you don't have a case on the laptop that's blocking its airflow, or that you're not using it in a particularly hot, sunny area. If neither of those applies to you, it's likely because of a stressful workload or dust buildup in the fans.

To check how many resources your PC is using at a given time, open the Task Manager by right-clicking on the taskbar and selecting Task Manager (or pressing Ctrl + Alt + Del and clicking Task Manager). Then, click on the CPU or Memory column headers to sort the currently running programs by most usage. Check the top programs — do you recognize all of them? If not, there are apps or processes running in the background (or that you've forgotten to close) that are consuming resources and generating more heat. Verify that the app or process is not a vital Windows application (a quick Google search of the process name will usually identify it), and if it's not, close it down. Then, look to uninstall the application to prevent further background usage. Not only will this reduce system heat, but it will also go hand in hand with fixing long startup times.