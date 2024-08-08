What To Do If Windows Laptop Is Plugged In But Won't Charge

As your Windows laptop ages, charging issues can become increasingly common, and few things are more frustrating than discovering that your laptop won't charge despite being plugged into a power source. This unexpected problem can severely disrupt your workflow or leisure time, leaving you feeling frustrated and searching for effective solutions.

From faulty hardware to software glitches, several factors could be at play when a Windows laptop refuses to charge. Common culprits include faulty power adapters that may not provide stable current, malfunctioning drivers that fail to communicate properly between the battery and the system, or even a dead battery that can no longer hold a charge.

In any case, there's no need to panic and rush to a service center just yet. There are several things you can do, from performing basic checks to updating battery drivers, to resolve the underlying issue and get your Windows laptop charging as usual.