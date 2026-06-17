5 Niche Home Depot Tools (And What They're Used For)

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Unless there's some insane change in corporate strategy, Home Depot will always sell basics like hammers and screwdrivers. However, the retailer isn't afraid to continually add new products to its inventory. Some may just be upgrades to existing gear, while others may be — for better or worse — innovative new designs offering applications that haven't been available in a tool before.

Most new items, including many of the new Home Depot products coming out in 2026 that aren't power tools, are usually the former — prioritizing utility over imagination. It's relatively rare to see a new item hit the shelves that is truly unique and offbeat, but it does happen on occasion.

There are already plenty of niche tools available from the hardware chain that have been introduced over the years. These items feel unique because they are usually made to do one very specific thing. Sometimes it's something that is done often — just because something is niche doesn't mean it's not essential. However, there are other niche tools that may spend most of their days buried deep in the bottom of your toolbox.

You may wonder why it's even worth buying tools such as these, but depending on your professional or DIY needs, some of these distinctive devices may be exactly what you need to finish or continue a project. They may be inexpensive enough for you to purchase and keep around just in case you need them, because you don't want to be stuck trying to do something none of your more traditional tools are equipped to handle. Here are five niche Home Depot tools available right now and what they're used for.