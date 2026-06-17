5 Niche Home Depot Tools (And What They're Used For)
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Unless there's some insane change in corporate strategy, Home Depot will always sell basics like hammers and screwdrivers. However, the retailer isn't afraid to continually add new products to its inventory. Some may just be upgrades to existing gear, while others may be — for better or worse — innovative new designs offering applications that haven't been available in a tool before.
Most new items, including many of the new Home Depot products coming out in 2026 that aren't power tools, are usually the former — prioritizing utility over imagination. It's relatively rare to see a new item hit the shelves that is truly unique and offbeat, but it does happen on occasion.
There are already plenty of niche tools available from the hardware chain that have been introduced over the years. These items feel unique because they are usually made to do one very specific thing. Sometimes it's something that is done often — just because something is niche doesn't mean it's not essential. However, there are other niche tools that may spend most of their days buried deep in the bottom of your toolbox.
You may wonder why it's even worth buying tools such as these, but depending on your professional or DIY needs, some of these distinctive devices may be exactly what you need to finish or continue a project. They may be inexpensive enough for you to purchase and keep around just in case you need them, because you don't want to be stuck trying to do something none of your more traditional tools are equipped to handle. Here are five niche Home Depot tools available right now and what they're used for.
Husky Small Drain Bladder
There are several methods commonly used to clear a clogged drain, such as snakes, commercial chemicals like Drano, or baking soda and vinegar. One tool you may not have heard of before is a drain bladder. You won't find much use for this niche tool outside the kitchen or bathroom, but it can be a better way to remove clogs than more traditional options. A drain bladder is inserted into a pipe through the drain before it's inflated with water, usually by connecting it to the faucet or a garden hose. One of Home Depot's in-house brands, Husky, sells a small drain bladder for less than $12.
The bladder quickly fills the space inside the pipe before releasing pressurized jets of water that can flush out the clog. Not only is this less labor-intensive than using a snake, but it'll clear all of the debris — a snake might simply pierce a hole through a clog, leading you to pull it before it's cleared everything. Since a drain bladder uses nothing but water and pressure, it's also better for the environment (and your pipes) than chemical drain cleaners and more effective than baking soda and vinegar.
Drain bladders are particularly useful for flushing grease and other buildups lining the inner walls of pipes, though they may not be best for more solid objects, like if your kid gets a small toy stuck down there. You'll also need good water pressure for the bladder to work optimally. The low cost and niche utility of the item, which is designed for 1- to 2-inch drains, make it one of the Husky hand tools even Home Depot haters will love.
Commercial Electric Digital Non-Contact Voltage and GFCI Receptacle Tester Kit
It can be annoying to buy a tool you almost never use, but Home Depot's Commercial Electric Digital Non-Contact Voltage and GFCI Receptacle Tester Kit is well worth spending $20 for both the peace of mind and prevention of serious accidents the tool provides.
The voltage tester allows you to quickly determine if a wire is live with AC electricity without having to touch it. All you need to do is hold it near the outlet, switch, or wire cover and the tester will let you know if power is off or not using both audible and LED indicators. It can detect between 50 and 1,000 volts, and it features automatic shutoff and a self-test function.
The GFCI Socket Tester utilizes a color-coded, three-light display system to indicate six different common wiring problems a ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) socket may have. Two yellow lights mean the wiring is correct; no lights means it's open hot. It also registers open ground, open neutral, hot/ground reverse issues, and hot/neutral ground issues.
GFCIs are important to have in rooms where water may come into contact with wall outlets, such as kitchens and bathrooms, as they will automatically cut power when they detect a ground fault, such as when a person is receiving a shock. You can easily tell which outlets have GFCIs because they usually have red and black Test and Reset buttons in the center. There are certain appliances and devices you should never plug into GFCI outlets, but a tester is one tool you can — and should — plug in from time to time.
Husky 6-inch Automatic Center Punch
As one of the tool brands owned by Home Depot, Husky offers plenty of commonly used hardware like hammers, screwdrivers, and ratchets, but it also makes more niche items. For example, the Husky 6-inch Automatic Center Punch is incredibly useful before drilling, as it can mark a precise starting point for your bit and keep it from slipping and scratching the surface. The tool is spring loaded, so you don't need to hammer it like you would a chisel.
It's built with alloy steel for durability but has an aluminum body to keep it lightweight. Useful for nail and screw holes as well as drill holes, its tip is just 0.015 inches. Its punch is designed for use on multiple types of metals and woods, including heavy-duty metal and thin-walled tubing.
A simple twist function allows the user to adjust spring tension and impact, which is why the punch can handle a wider range of materials. A textured grip allows for more comfortable and precise control during use. Home Depot includes a lifetime warranty with the simple tool, and it can be replaced for free if it ever fails to do its very specific job. For around $21, it's really a no-brainer.
HDX Telescopic Magnetic Pick-Up Tool
Home Depot isn't the only hardware chain that stocks more unique tools alongside its traditional products. For example, one of the popular niche Harbor Freight tools is the Pittsburgh Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool, which is very useful for picking up metal objects from the ground. Home Depot shoppers can find something very similar from the retailer, as its HDX brand makes its own Telescopic Magnetic Pick-Up Tool for around $17. It utilizes the same concept — using a magnetic head to quickly and easily attract metal debris.
Like one of those claw-grabbers some use, this can be helpful to keep around the home for those who struggle to bend low or grip small items. However, the device is especially useful in the workshop or garage, as it can better retrieve dropped screws and other metal accessories and tools. If these metal objects fall behind a heavy tool chest or deep into an engine well, this tool can really save the day.
While there are similar tools with larger heads that are more dedicated to cleaning, the rectangular head of the HDX Telescopic Magnetic Pick-Up Tool can also be used to clear metal shavings from small areas for those who do metalwork, whether at home or on the job. The tool can be adjusted by hand into four different positions, and the handle extends from 27 inches to 43 inches, allowing users to customize it to best fit their height and/or needed range. The handle is made from aluminum to keep it light and sports an ABS soft grip for more comfortable use.
QEP 8-inch Steel Tile Nipper
Some tools, like pliers, can be used in many ways for all kinds of applications. A tile nipper is not one of those tools, as it pretty much does one thing — nip tiles. However, its ability to break off small pieces of ceramic and glass tile can be crucial to completing a project, as tile saws often can't cleanly cut curves, notches, or irregular lines.
By placing material between its two strong jaws, it can bite off (or nip) a small piece of tile a little bit at a time. You wouldn't want to use a tile nipper over a wet saw for laying down an entire bathroom floor, but having one in your toolkit when it comes time to work around the toilet can make your day a lot easier.
There are multiple tile nippers in different sizes available at Home Depot to better suit the needs of the user. The $17 QEP 8-inch Steel Tile Nipper can be used for tile that's between ⅛ inch and ¼ inch thick. Made from drop-forged steel, it consists of a single piece for maximum strength. The handle is contoured and coated for a better grip that doesn't wear your hand out as quickly. The tile nipper is also designed to be rust-resistant — that way you can easily clean it with water after use, washing away any tile debris and keeping its jaws ready for its next smooth cuts.