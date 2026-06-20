5 Makita Tools That Are More Powerful Than Snap-On

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Makita isn't the cheapest toolmaker on the market, but its products are downright affordable compared to Snap-On. One can assume, then, that the highly respected Snap-On will be the go-to brand for professionals who need high-powered tools, but that might not always be the case. In fact, Snap-On doesn't even always offer more power than the tools found on Harbor Freight's aisles, even though the latter is one of the most affordable hardware stores around.

We've assembled a list of five common tools you can get from Makita that outperform their Snap-On equivalents, with plenty more still left to discover. Now, just because the two brands report different power levels (torque, speed, impacts per minute, and so on) doesn't mean that one tool is better than the other. It is admittedly hard to recommend the weaker tool — especially when, as is often the case with Snap-On, that weaker tool is also the most expensive — but there are many variables, like versatility and toughness, that we're not considering here and which may be more important to you. With that out of the way, let's talk about some powerful tools.