Why You May See Small Flashing Dots On Your Samsung Phone Screen

If you own a Samsung phone, you may have occasionally noticed a flashing dot (or even multiple dots) appearing on its display. They usually show up around the top center when the phone's proximity sensors (that are located underneath the screen) are activated during phone calls. Worth noting that this isn't the same thing as the green dot that appears in the top corner of the display, which is usually an Android privacy indicator showing that an app is actively using the camera or microphone.

Not all Samsung phones get the same "flashing dots," though. This issue dates back to the era of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, which were the first Samsung phones to move the proximity sensor underneath the display. It was then subsequently noted on the Galaxy S20 and the S21 Series as well, where people noticed two flashing dots, although some owners report seeing two static dots on the Galaxy S21 FE. Fast forward to the Samsung Galaxy S23, and there were reports about the device displaying four dots instead. Owners of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE also report seeing them, albeit this time, with three green dots.

The official explanation from Samsung is that these flashing dots are not a manufacturing defect and are part of the proximity sensor's normal working routine. This is also an indirect way of saying that the issue cannot really be fixed, as it's not truly considered to be a problem in the first place.