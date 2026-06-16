What Is A Dog-Leg Pattern Gear Shifter And How Is It Different From H-Pattern Gearboxes?

If you drive or have driven a manual car made somewhat recently, chances are your shifter is in an H-pattern. Second gear is straight down from first, fourth gear is straight down from third, and reverse is all the way over to the left and up.

However, there is another shift pattern that has occasionally shown up on performance cars. That's the "dog-leg" pattern, called that way because the shifting pattern looks like a dog's leg. First gear is all the way to the left and down, requiring you to shift over to the right and up to shift into second gear. This layout was predominantly used in European performance cars like a number of BMWs like the E30 M3 and 2002 Turbo. Additionally, it saw extended use in Lamborghini's iconic wedge-shaped Countach and Diablo.

As for why, it's not a case of a European brand doing something just for the sake of being different than an automaker across the Atlantic. There are some actual compelling reasons why first gear isn't as quickly accessible as the rest of the gears on a dogleg shifter.