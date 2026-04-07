Buick's Rarest '70s Muscle Car Was Only Produced For Three Years

At the height of the muscle car era, Buick made a very rare vehicle. This Buick came with an amazingly powerful engine that set it apart from most others of its type. This Buick muscle car was called the Buick GSX. The GSX was a higher-performance evolution of the GS, or Gran Sport, moniker that Buick had used since it first shoehorned a 401-cubic-inch "nailhead" engine from the larger Wildcat into the intermediate-sized Skylark in 1965. The Buick GSX definitely qualified as having one of the classic muscle car engines that made tons of torque.

Without a doubt, the 455-cubic-inch engine in the GSX did make a huge amount of torque. Even though the base 455 in the GSX was rated at 350 horsepower, which has generally been acknowledged as severely underrated to keep the car insurance underwriters calm, it was also rated at 510 lb-ft of torque, the highest-listed torque rating during the muscle-car heyday.

The Buick GSX was made during a three-year period, during which the fortunes of the muscle cars would both rise and fall. The GSX's run started in 1970, which could be considered the peak year for American muscle cars, particularly those from General Motors, and ended in 1972. A total of 678 GSX examples were produced in 1970, with just 124 in 1971 and an even lower 44 in 1972. And then the GSX was done, with only 846 units having ever been produced.