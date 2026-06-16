This Common Truck Accessory Can Have An Unpredictable Effect On Your Fuel Economy

Aerodynamics are complicated, even at the level of pickup trucks. At first glance, it seems pretty straightforward — the less "stuff" is fighting the wind, the more slippery the vehicle becomes and, thus, the more efficient it is at highway speeds. Automakers have taken this into consideration since the early days of motoring, with today's cars being so aero-conscious that many don't even have traditional door handles anymore. It's a little trickier with pickup trucks, though, because of that cargo-carrying bed. So how do you, as the owner, squeeze out some extra MPG?

One might assume that fitting something over the bed, whether it be a tonneau cover or bed cap, would improve fuel efficiency, and in a lot of cases that's true. The key phrase here being "a lot of cases." Covering the bed changes the aerodynamic profile of a pickup truck; that much is obvious. Unlike driving with the tailgate down, which is commonly accepted as being a negative, a tonneau cover or bed cap allows the air somewhere to "touch down" and flow off the back. Aerodynamics dictate that stagnant air in the back of a pickup bed creates drag and tries to suck the vehicle backwards. Tonneau covers keep the air from entering the bed, thus eliminating that void.

Except, that's not how it works. It actually depends on what kind of bed cover you use, versus whether you have one or not. Believe it or not, in some cases, it's actually better to run without a bed cover.