Can You Put A Tonneau Cover On A Truck With Bed Rails?

Here's a hypothetical scenario: let's say you want to install a new tonneau cover on your truck bed to protect it from the elements and perhaps improve your gas mileage a bit. However, you've already got a set of bed rails installed on your truck for mounting cargo. Logic dictates that you wouldn't be able to have both of these accessories installed at the same time, and depending on the precise type of tonneau cover you want to install, that could unfortunately be the case. However, that doesn't mean the entire prospect is a write-off.

It is entirely possible to have both a tonneau cover and a set of bed rails installed on the back of your truck simultaneously, and not particularly difficult to facilitate, either. The only catch is that you need a tonneau cover that installs in a very particular way, sliding in between the bed rails rather than mounting in the same spot. Worst-case scenario, if you've already got a tonneau cover that installs in the same spot, you'll have to get a different one.